A pending forecast of snowflakes in spring

American businessman Robert Half once said asking the right questions takes as much skill as giving the right answers. My Bride found the perfect query for a Friday in late March.
It is this: How did a generation raised on South Park and Family Guy get so offended over old Disney cartoons and a toy potato?
I honestly thought this foolishness would go away when Bill Clinton and his “political correctness” left the White House. But once a group finds an effective way to shut down serious discussion, they tend to run with it. And thanks to the evolution of technology and social media, run away it did. Which brings us to “cancel culture.”
Wikipedia defines “cancel culture” as “a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles – whether it be online, on social media, or in person. Those who are subject to this ostracism are said to have been “canceled.” The expression “cancel culture” has mostly negative connotations and is commonly used in debates on free speech and censorship.”
One of the latest victims of this stifling of speech dropped right into the lap of actress Gina Carano, who starred in the Disney + series “The Mandalorian.” She went to social media and compared being a Republican in 2021 to being Jewish in Nazi Germany.
The justice from the House of Mouse was swift. Carano was immediately fired from the hit series. Her agent dropped her. Even Hasbro toys trash-canned her “Star Wars” action figure.
Oddly enough, there were on air, online and in print pundits and optimistically called “journalists” who made the comparison between Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler for four years, and none of them got the hook. Hypocrisy does, indeed, have its privileges.
“Mr. Bean” actor Rowan Atkinson compared cancel culture to a “medieval mob looking for someone to burn.” The torch and pitchfork crowd recently set their sights on “Harry Potter” scribe J.K. Rowling when she was accused of being transphobic because of a Twitter post.
Rowling fought back, penning an open letter critical of cancel culture. Oh, and 150 other public figures endorsed the letter.
The mob is no respecter of persons – they are not afraid to eat one of their own. On-screen epitome of nice Ellen Degeneres found out when accusations were lodged against her that she ran a toxic work environment.
Oh, and just in case you harbor any doubt about the liberal hypocrisy on this subject, the names of former U.S. Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson have been removed from San Francisco public schools because they had “dishonorable legacies.” Nevertheless, statues of former U.S. Senator and Ku Klux Klan higher-up Robert Byrd stand tall.
Cancel Culture is a weapon that leaves a lot of carnage in its wake. The host of ABC’s “The Bachelor” left his post after defending a contestant who it was revealed once went to an antebellum party.
Unfortunately, protected speech includes language we might at times deem objectionable. I’ve told you before that the phrase “it must be nice” is my trigger, because it connotes jealousy, a character trait I find offensive. However, I am not going to hit the net to vilify those who use it.
If there is one thing I hate, aside from revisionist history, is that people cannot just let others be who they are. We used to be a melting pot, savoring our differences, instead of a TV dinner, segmented by perceived superficial characteristics.
Here’s a thought: think before you speak or write or text or tweet. Amazing what your brain’s filter can catch before it reaches your mouth or your fingers and the real damage begins.