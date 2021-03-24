Springtime Hummus: The freshness of the season

Early spring brings growth. An emotion and visual we are all hungry for after the previous year. Bright shades of green shoots have begun to emerge from the Earth and trees. Among the first edibles to arrive are herbs and alliums, many of which are observed in our springtime decor, holidays, and diet. Spring celebrates the transition from cold weather to warm with lighter versions of hearty fare.
The growth of spring not only gives us something to chew on, but it gives us hope. It offers change in the air and optimism for our spirits. Like many readers, the longer days and sunlight have given my energy a much-needed gusto. The windows and doors are open. The dusting and sweeping out have begun. But later nights also mean later bites.
I hate eating something overly heavy before bed. Or overly sweet for that matter. But it’s hard when we go at such a pace we just reach and grab whatever is convenient from the pantry or fridge.
Today’s recipe will offer a little help in that regard. Springtime hummus is one of my favorite simple things to whip up in a pinch. It is fantastic to have premade in the fridge for a little bite or nosh. But my favorite part of this dish is not just the taste. It might be the color that epitomizes the change of the seasons: a vibrant and bright green. Loaded with white beans and English peas, this spread is technically not a hummus. Hummus is the Arabic word for “chickpea,” and this tasty bite has none. It does however, capture the freshness of the season. Serve with pita triangles, toasted naan, or fresh carrots or sugar snap peas. If you have any Za’tar, a spice blend available at the grocery, sprinkle some of that vibrant flavor and color on top. The cabernet shades of the sumac in the Za’tar are beautiful, not to mention delicious. Sumac will work if you don’t have the za’tar. Be sure and put a little olive oil on top of your spread, and a little sea salt or chopped parsley if you really wanna take it there. And why wouldn’t you? This is a treat that indeed captures the season in a bite, after bite, after bite.
Good luck and enjoy!
Springtime Hummus
1 can white beans, drained but save the liquid (Any kind will work although cannellini are my favorite.)
½ cup English peas (Frozen will work.)
¼ cup tahini (A sesame paste available at the grocery.)
Juice from two lemons
4 garlic cloves
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt or sea salt
White pepper
Garnish:
1 tsp Za’tar
1 tbsp Italian parsley
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Using a food processor, puree garlic and lemon juice. Add beans, tahini, and oil. Process until smooth. Add reserved bean liquid if needed to attain desired smooth consistency. Salt and pepper to taste.
Garnish when ready to serve. Will last in the refrigerator and still taste very fresh for 3 days.
This week’s column and photo are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) .