Your face looks familiar

From first memories onward I was always up to wanting to try things out.

It really didn’t matter if was climbing a tall tree or swinging like Tarzan up in the hay loft on a rope tied to a cross beam. If it looked like fun I was interested as fun is a word that children learn at a very little age and from that point onward all things are judged on just how much fun was that compared to say climbing a tree or maybe even getting five skips out of a flat rock across the water. I discovered something that looked very interesting to me but was much harder than it looked. At least to me it did.

In the years that I was growing up something new in the local general store that was put on display and only for a brief period of time was major marketing at the time. (This was in the 1950s and early ’60s.) One day in late February dad said he was going to Harold Kreimpiens’ store down in Moscow and see if he had received a shipment of tobacco seeds. As I have said before dad rarely got to travel alone as he needed me for company and my advice. (Sure he did.)

When we got to the store and dad was asking Harold about the tobacco seed I noticed something new in the store. Close to the checkout counter but in a corner-like was a wooden nail keg. In the keg was what looked like fifty different colored and tightly wrapped paper that was wrapped around a couple of sticks. As soon as Harold and dad paused to get a breath I ask Harold just what were those things in the nail keg? He smiled real big as he always could and said to my dad “now there is what that boy needs for sure Ralph.” Then he looked at me and said why those are kites. He then explained to me that when March arrived the winds would be stronger and would lift these kites high up into the air. This was new to me and I immediately was interested and full of questions.

First, of course, was how this fly will? Harold explained there was some assembly required. How will I keep it from flying away? The answer was on the shelf next to the kites. The added purchase of a spool of kite string would keep you and your kite connected. Then the biggest question. How much did they cost? I’m not positive about the price but it was either a dime or fifteen cents. Also, the spool of string was about the same cost. So somewhere between twenty and thirty cents was the cost for a new adventure. Sounded like a fair price to me but I had to ask dad as he had the money on him and I didn’t. So I put on my best please dad look that I could and I got a yes out of him. But he did ask if I thought I was up to putting it all together? I of course said absolutely and so I went over to the keg and selected a bright green one and a large spool of string. I wanted to go home right then and try this thing out.

As we were leaving the store Harold stopped me and said now you are going to have to add a tail to it you know? A what? A tail. The first thought was ok but how much is one of those? He said there isn’t a cost as you make them out of old linen that I bet your Mon has. When we got home I went straight to the living room and began taking the packaged kite apart and inside there was a little printed piece of paper with some drawings and directions as to assembly. AS pretty as the paper looked I learned it was thin and could tear easily. The two sticks were made from balsa wood. They were made of light material so there would be much less to lift up into the air. (Also it made it very cheap to make.) After working on this item for a while I became frustrated and it seemed the more I tried the worse things got. The sticks didn’t want to cooperate and stay where they were supposed to. Then I pulled too hard on the paper and it began to tear.

After we got home my dad disappeared as I think he wanted me to grasp that wasn’t a toy like Lincoln logs where thought and consideration were needed to play with it. Fortunately, my brother Ben walked into the room and ask me just what do you have there. I told him but that I was having real trouble with it. Always the one to show me just how expert he was at things like this, he pretty much took over and I became his assistant. Why, once he had it all put together he even knew to go to Mom’s rag bag and pulled out a pretty long length of linen and made a really nice and long tail and tied it on. I must say I was impressed with Ben but whenever he built me something I was impressed. I don’t know if he was that good or the fact that he was my big brother.

Ben did let me tie the kite string on the back of it and ask the big question. “Are you ready to try and fly it?”

I think I nodded yes and was headed for the door just before mom stopped me and made me put on my coat. We went from the house to a big field just across the road from our house. Ben said we better go to the middle of the field. From there Ben said it was now time for me to give it a run. He held the kite up high and told me to take off as fast as I could and he would follow but that every time he yelled more string I was to let out about five to ten feet more. I nodded ok and off we went and I could hear Ben yell more and I would let it out. After about the fourth yell for more and as I was running out of breath Ben yelled to me to look back. When I did there a little way up in the air was that kite. Ben yelled to give it more string but slowly and I did. This was for only a minute or two and then the wind died down and that bright green kite that was way up in the air (25 feet at the most) looked awesome to me.

That flight lasted maybe as long as the Wright brothers’ flight at Kitty Hawk did. I was so happy and excited. I tried after that on my own and to tell you all the truth I maybe should have stopped with the first try. Still, I never stopped buying a new kite each February. Seldom did I get the kite to stay up but there was always that chance that might. You see that once you have that feeling of success and seeing what you built flying is a feeling that is one of a kind. FYI folks the March winds are just right for a kite!

