Your face looks familiar

I was watching the James Patterson-inspired TV show “Women’s Murder Club” over the weekend when I saw a face. I had seen the actor before but could not remember where.
I’m usually good at this. I annoy my Bride on a frequent basis pointing out a performer we had seen in other TV shows. Instead of something useful, it is kind of my superpower.
Do you get those moments when you know something but can’t recall it immediately? It’s on the tip of your tongue. If only…
And then, seconds or minutes or days later, when you’re exercising (or avoiding it), the answer pops into your head. Tada!
Except with “Women’s Murder Club.” I’ll be honest with you – I cheated. I IMDB’d the relevant episode of The show and found out the actor’s name is Tom Amandes. Digging deeper, I found he played the shady custodian of Jim Sterling’s daughter on “Leverage.”
The character of Sterling, incidentally, was played by Mark Sheppard, who played Badger in Joss Whedon’s short-lived series “Firefly.” His father is actor W. Morgan Sheppard, who you might recognize as the sadistic guard who terrorized Ducky in the season six NCIS episode “Broken Bird.”
If the name sounds familiar, you might have seen him as Dr. Ira Graves in the season two “Star Trek-The Next Generation” episode “The Schizoid Man.”
The “Trek” canon of series is a wonderful place to espy character actors and cameos in roles you would never imagine. Long before he became a popular guest star on “The Big Bang Theory,” scientific megamind Stephen Hawking was in the sixth season episode of Next Generation, “Descent.”
Other familiar faces you’ll see going where no one has gone before include Kelsey Grammer, Christian Slater, Frank Gorshin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joan Collins, Seth MacFarlane, Malcolm McDowell, Ricardo Montelban, and the list goes on and on.
Oh, and the aforementioned W. Morgan Sheppard played a Klingon Prison Warden on the penal planet Rura Penthe in the movie “Star Trek-The Undiscovered Country.”
In the old days of television, you were assured of enjoying a stable of familiar faces while watching your favorite TV shows. John Saxon, Lloyd Bochner, Agnes Moorhead, Denny Miller, William Smith, Henry Jones, William Windom (a personal favorite), Alice Ghostly and Paul Lynde are just a small sample of folks you might recognize. And I don’t even dare go into the Westerns.
But I do dare venture back to “Women’s Murder Club.” Watch it and you’ll see Gerald McRaney of “Simon and Simon” fame. Joe Flanigan from “Stargate: Atlantis.” And don’t forget Robert Picardo from “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Gremlins 2.”
And that is the just the cinematic genealogy from one television show. Connect the dots between the movies and series you watch and you might be surprised to see a few familiar faces, like old friends, looking back at you.