John Brett Richeson House

March 17, 2021
A week of cold, breezy, rain and layer peeling sunshine just add to the season that is Saint Patrick’s Day.
I’m obviously not alone in this festive sentiment. The vibrant holiday offers something for all of us, but one delicious commonality stands out among it all. Cabbage. Not only is this delicious leafy treat particularly affordable, as far as fresh produce goes; it is also one of the cheapest vegetables available.
In fact, in previous years, there has been a massive 70 percent surge in shipments in the week leading up to St Patrick’s Day is guaranteed, according to Irishcentral.com. Over a third of Americans are planning to have a special Saint Patrick’s Day dinner, and most likely a few lunch and breakfasts as well. With cabbage being included in so many at-home meals, in addition to out and about meals, a large percentage is still expected to surge again this year.
So stock up and enjoy. I don’t see this cultural icon going out of style anytime soon. Cultures from all over the world have cultivated dishes that exemplify flavors and tastes of who they are through cabbage.
Growing up I can remember my Irish, Scottish, Polish, and Russian sides of the family all having different variations of cabbage dishes. One commonality is clear; all the recipes are simple, straightforward, and pretty fast. And they are all filling.
As a kid, I never imagined how much I would crave cabbage as an adult. This week’s recipes are indeed a testimony to that. With so many different ways to eat cabbage, if you haven’t liked it served one way, I can’t encourage you enough to give one of today’s festive recipes a whirl.
Good luck and enjoy!
Cabbage Facts:
What’s the best season for this delicious treat- All year?
What to look for when selecting a cabbage to prepare- Firm heads, fresh and crispy looking leaves. Look for cabbage that has no wilted or discolored. It may have been held in storage prior to being placed in store. You will recognize this by lacking in color and outer leaves.
Popular varieties — Danish, savoy, and red.
Nutrition — Cabbage lowers inflammation, is packed with vitamin C, potassium and magnesium.
Storage — Refrigerate in crisper. Will withstand for a surprisingly long time when stored correctly.
Preparation — Rinse in cold water. Cut into wedges. I the core is touch, cut away rom each wedge leaving just enough to retain shape of wedge. Or, shred wedge using a knife or shredder. Discard core.
Versatile — Cabbage may be enjoyed in raw salads or sauteed, baked, or fried.
Recommended seasonings — Allspice, caraway seed,, dill, cloves, curry, mustard, tarragon, and rosemary.
Suggested toppings — Bacon bits, celery seed, grated cheese, minced sautéed onion, lemon butter, liquid amino acids, soy sauce, or balsamic onions to name a few.
Charred Caraway Cabbage
Serves 6-8/Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
1 small head or half a large head of purple or green cabbage, cut into wedges
4 tablespoons melted butter
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper
Arrange cabbage wedges onto the baking sheet. Combine melted butter and olive oil in a bowl. Brush cabbage wedges with mix. Sprinkle with caraway seeds. Sprinkle with salt and pepper in addition 2 tablespoons water on the baking sheet. Roast until cabbage is very tender and browned around edges. About 40 minutes. Transfer to a platter and season with salt.
Skillet Cabbage
Makes 6-8 servings
8 bacon slices, diced
½ cup minced sweet onions
1 medium cabbage, shredded
Salt to taste
In a large skillet at medium heat, fry bacon and onions until onions are translucent and tender. About 5 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is tender, about 12 minutes.
Stir-fried Cabbage
4-5 servings.
One small head cabbage, coarsely shredded
3 tablespoons salad oi
Salt to taste
¼ teaspoons sugar
In a Dutch oven, or large cast iron skillet, heat salad oil and add cabbage. Stir quickly and frequently until coated. Sprinkle with salt and sugar; continue for about five more minutes or until crisp and tender.
Bavarian Cabbage
6 Servings
2 tablespoons butter
1 medium head cabbage, coarsely shredded
2 tablespoons chopped onion
Salt to taste
Dash of nugmeg
¼ cup watter
1 ½ teaspoons sugar
2 tablespoons vinegar
Melt butter, add cabbage, onion, salt, nutmeg, and water. Cook until just barely done, after 5-10 minutes Add sugar and vinegar. Blend thoroughly. Cook for 3-5 minutes longer. Add salt and pepper and serve.
Five-Minute Cream Dill Cabbage
8 Servings
3 cups milk
8 cups chopped cabbage
3 tablesoons all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
3 tablespoon bacon drippings
1 tablespoon dill
Heat milk to simmering. Add cabbage, simmer for 3-5 minutes. Mix flour, salt, and bacon drippings. Add ½ cup of the hot milk to the flour mix, and blend. Stir into the cabbage and cook three minutes more, stirring constantly. Add dill and mix. Serve hot.
The recipes and photo used in todays article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com), with a little help from her family matriarchs in addition to The Good Keeping Housebook, 1973 Zoe Coulson.