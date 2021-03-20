John Brett Richeson House

1831 Greek Revival John Brett Richeson House. Overlooking West Second Street, this beautiful home stands, and unless you go up the steps beside it and down an alley you only get a peek from the back of the home on Third Street. Richeson and Jacob Rand founded and operated the Maysville Academy for several decades, and yes this was the school that Ulysses S . Grant and several other prominent men attended. Rosemary Clooney lived in the home in the late 1940s. <em> <em>Alex Mcclanahan</em> has been chasing her dreams of beauty, travel and history and has come full circle back to Maysville where she has found her greatest love has been here all along. alexglamlife on Instagram and can be reached at alexmcclanahan170@gmail.com</em>

