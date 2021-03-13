St. Patrick’s Rock and an Irish blessing

March 10, 2021
My first cooking memories are filled with the images learned in my Nan-Nan’s kitchen. Coincidently the kitchen I call home today.
One of the first dishes she allowed me to assist with was deviled eggs. My job was to peel, mix, and stuff. I was also lucky enough to sometimes be the official taste tester. A very important job. Nan-Nan rarely measured ingredients. The lesson in deviled eggs was never quite the same, yet the result was always smooth and consistent. No part of the egg went to waste. Boo-boo egg whites that didn’t look ideal were gobbled down and extra filling after filling all the egg whites was quickly used on a cracker or celery stick.
Nan-Nan’s deviled eggs have easily become an item I continued to attempt again and again. Simple with hints of apple cider vinegar, she rarely added anything nontraditional to her deviled eggs. However, she never minded eating the egg-citing creations others came up with.
This universal nosh has been appealing to the masses since the times of ancient Rome. Dressed and prepared with local herbs, olive oils, peppers, and often additional flavors, but always stuffed into the delicious egg white, the variations are countless.
But why devils? There aren’t usually any other items on the church potluck table associating themselves with Satan. Culinary items around 1786 began to appear throughout Great Britain under this devilish name. It referred to hot ingredients or items that were boiled or fried. The term evolved into a verb for primarily spicy foods by the 1800s but with the popular egg dish, it stuck. However, at many church functions the name was changed to mimosa, stuffed, or salad eggs.
Around the 15th century, deviled eggs had made their way across Europe. Medieval cookbooks offered recipes for boiled eggs filled with delights, and by the 19th century, they were a staple in American cookbooks.
Eggs are a fundamental part of breakfast, but they are also a simple side or appetizer. Regardless of the time of day, some eggs are most definitely brighter than others.
The key ingredient I attribute more than anything to consistently delicious yolk and whites is without a doubt using farm fresh eggs. Ultimately, farm fresh eggs are always going to be better. Not only in flavor but also color, texture, vitamins, and nourishment. Farm fresh eggs have it all. Ultimately, using farm-fresh eggs is attributing to and supporting a higher animal welfare product that’s better for you and better for the community.
I do understand sometimes, we are in a pinch. Purchasing eggs from the store can be daunting. Any more companies use a whole other language to sell their eggs. It’s hard to figure out which is really good for you, and which is going to have a watery and ugly yolk when cracked.
What does “hormone-free,” “antibiotic-free” and all natural even mean? Or at least mean today, because we all know it definitely meant something different 30 years ago. These phrases are intentionally misleading and are used as sales tools, according to the Egg Nutrition Center in “Guide to Egg Carton Labels.”
There is some truth to these labels, but the real truth is companies like to flip meanings around. The United States Food and Drug Administration doesn’t permit the use of hormones in egg-producing chickens. Or even antibiotics. The reality is there aren’t any hormones or antibiotics in eggs being sold in the stores to begin with.
The worst of the terms is “natural.” It’s completely misleading and unfair. All fresh eggs, according to the USDA, qualify as natural as long as they have not been altered in any way after laying. So which store bought egg is the best? Vegetarian and omega-3 eggs have higher amounts of fatty acids which not only help most diets, but they usually have higher levels of vitamin E. This helps eliminate concerns that the chicken has been fed chicken feed with objectionable proteins.
If you’re still a little unsure of what egg to purchase, and how healthy your egg really is, I highly recommend you take your thought process a step further and start purchasing from a local farmer. We have a lot of happy healthy chickens in this community just sitting on eggs waiting to supply you. You wouldn’t believe how vibrant the yolk color is!
It’s easy to write-off something as simple as the deviled egg as not being gourmet. But, this simply isn’t true. It doesn’t matter if you are a home cook or a professional chef, deviled eggs have a universal appeal for a reason. They are delicious.
Good luck and enjoy!
How to Hard Boil an Egg:
This fool proof method works easily every time. Whenever possible, use farm fresh eggs. The yolk are so brilliantly yellow, folks will think you added food coloring. But the real difference is in the taste. Don’t limit yourself to just chicken eggs. Try duck or goose.
Water
8 eggs
2 teaspoons salt
Place eggs in a 2 quart saucepan, covered with water at least one inch above the eggs. Add salt to water. This will make the eggs easier to peel. Cover saucepan. Bring water to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer after boiling is achieved. Allow to sit and cook for an additional 20 minutes. Immediately after removing, plunge eggs into cold water. This will prevent the yolk from darkening. Allow to sit in cold water and cool off. Crack egg shell on the top and bottom, or roll on the counter to loosen the shell. Peel under cold running water, starting at the large end. The air pocket will be located on that end and will make it much easier.
Southern Deviled Eggs
6 eggs, hard boiled and peeled (see above instructions)
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tsp mustard of choice
1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp chopped chives
Paprika
Salt and pepper to taste
Halve eggs in either direction and gently scoop out yolks. Place yolks into a small bowl mash well with a fork. Add mayo, mustard, apple cider vinegar, and salt and pepper. Mix well. Place yolk mixture into a pastryS bag or sealable bag. A pastry bag is the easiest, but if you are using a sealable be sure and clip the corner so that the mixture may be pipped through the opening. Don’t make the opening too large or too small.
Pipe mix into each egg white. Garnish each egg with chives and paprika.
Greek Deviled Eggs
Using the above ingredients add 2 Tbsp crumbled feta, 1 Tbsp kalamata olive, 1 Tbsp diced red onion. Garnish with dill sprig instead of chive.
Sassy Deviled Eggs
Prepare basic Southern deviled eggs with the addition of 2 diced Serrano or Jalapeno peppers and ½ tsp hot sauce in replacement of mustard. Garnish with pepper or cilantro instead of chives.
Crab-n-Curry Deviled Eggs
Prepare using Southern deviled egg recipe with the addition of ½ tsp curry and ¼ cup drained crab meat and 1 tsp lemon juice. Garnish with paprika and cilantro or chives.
The recipes used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com) with a little help from The Good Housekeeping Cookbook, 1973, edited by Zoe Coulson.
Still have egg-cellent questions: https://www.incredibleegg.org/