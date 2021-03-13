St. Patrick’s Rock and an Irish blessing

March 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Marjorie Appelman
While the windows and roof no longer remain, the walls of a 13th-century cathedral still stand on St. Patrick’s Rock, or the Rock of Cashel, in Cashel, Ireland.

<p>The Celtic Cross is popular among those in the cemetery at St. Patrick’s Rock in Cashel, Ireland.</p>

<p>What remains of a cathedral exists on St. Patrick’s Rock, or the Rock of Cashel, in Cashel, Ireland.</p>

<p>Although much of the cathedral at St. Patrick’s Rock in Cashel, Ireland, has been lost to the weather and other elements, some prominent details remain.</p>

<p>A cemetery remains on St. Patrick’s Rock in Cashel, Ireland.</p>

A prevailing legend in County Tipperary, Ireland, illustrates the creation of some of the area’s mystifying geographical formations. Naturally, if it’s an Irish legend, then St. Patrick must be involved.

Upon discovering the devil there, the story goes, St. Patrick moved to banish the evil demon. Angry, the uncooperative devil bit off a chunk of rock from the hillside and spit it out.

The otherwise inexplicable gap remaining in the mountain is referred to as Devil’s Bit. And the chunk that went flying, either the piece of the mountain or (some say) Satan’s broken tooth, landed some 20 miles away. And that piece of stone jetting up from the earth’s surface is known as St. Patrick’s Rock.

Situated atop St. Patrick’s Rock, or the Rock of Cashel, are the beautiful ruins of a 13th-century cathedral. The island’s patron saint is said to have ministered in this area, and even baptized a king here, centuries earlier.

On the day my husband and I visited, a modest precipitation served as our steady companion. As the structure no longer has a roof or windows, we secured the hoods of our jackets around our rain-splashed faces and proceeded through each of the various sections.

From the gravel base, an outline of towering stone walls and columns stretches up to the vast gray sky. Openings, some partially protected by wrought-iron, line the walls.

In addition to the cathedral, a chapel, bishop’s residence and round tower also remain.

And outside the cathedral walls, a sweeping cemetery surrounds the structure. From here, one also gains an advantageous panoramic view of the county.

That day, the same drizzle covering the cathedral also enhanced the intensity of the various shades of green enveloping the countryside. With the rows of bushes intersecting the plots of land being the most vivid. Even through the thin fog, patches of pale to golden greens glistened.

Before us, like the legend of St. Patrick’s Rock, stood the undeniable illustration of an Irish blessing: “May the raindrops fall lightly on your brow/May the soft winds freshen your spirit/May the sunshine brighten your heart/May the burdens of the day rest lightly upon you/And may God enfold you in the mantle of His love.”

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)

