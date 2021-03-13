In school, as in life, it’s the little things that count

March 13, 2021
Robert Roe

As the world observes the first year in the reign of terror that has been the COVID-19 pandemic, we tend to forget the simple joys of the little things in life. Especially in school.

Under the microscope of the coronavirus, students are more than eager to return to their normal academic routine. But harken back to pre-COVID days and remember what it was like to embrace any excuse to escape the doldrums of educational bliss.

One of the highlights of my time at Mason County Middle School was the inevitable Fire Drill. Class is disrupted, and the entire school empties out – in an orderly fashion, of course. The calm chaos was good for at least a twenty-minute break. File out of the school, file back in, then take more time for the teacher to settle the class back down. Maysville High School had even more fun, with an enclosed slide to allow students to scream down from the upper floors to safety.

Cleaning erasers. Do schools even use chalkboards anymore? Back in my day, a prize job was taking the chalk erasers outside to beat the dust out of them. Sure, it was not a very long interlude, but a break is a break is a break.

Educational Films. These are two-edged swords in the classroom setting. Sure, you have the normal instruction interrupted for a large portion of the class, but the combination of low lights and breathtakingly boring films made it a fight to keep awake during these snooze-fests. Sitting through the regular class instruction was almost preferable by comparison. Also, it appeared every educational film was made in the 1920s with overdeveloped film stock and a boozy Director.

School Assemblies. Whether it is to hear about the pitfalls of dangerous living to cheering on our sports teams, the Assembly combined non-classwork with the chance to talk to your friends (in between being shushed by the Principal).

Field Day. Remember when competing in athletic competition with your fellow students was fun? Yeah, me neither. Seriously, though, I did very well in track in my youth, and actually have ribbons to prove it. The long jump, not so much.

Field Trips. Not to be confused with Field Day, The Field Trip was the golden Wonka ticket of learning avoidance. Whether it was a trip to the Zoo or a day at Blue Licks, the Field Trip was a fun-filled excursion out of the classroom and into the wild, usually for an enjoyable day out, topped off by a delicious sack lunch.

Book Cleanup and Turn In Day. On the last day of school, we students already had a foot out the door, ready to begin Summer vacation. Therefore, erasing penciled-in notes in our textbook margins was about as strenuous a task a kid could be realistically expected to perform.

Of course, three months later, we (at least, me) were champing at the bit, ready to go back to school and reconnect with our friends. And, just possibly, learn a little bit.

