1888 grandeur

When you got in a friend’s car along with some others and drove the main artery of a town you, my friend, were cruising.

Eventually it has become referred to as driving the miracle mile! If a person can’t remember ever riding from end to end in a town in the evening and looking the place over and letting all in the place look you over at least once, then you, my friend, led a very sheltered life. I think getting to cruise is one of, if not a teen’s first adventure into showing your independence from your parents. One could almost call it nonviolent demonstrating.

I got my first taste when I was 14 and my friend Herb Marshall had turned 16 and got his driver’s license along with a couple of his friends. I’m not really sure why but for some reason I was invited to go with them to Felicity on a Friday night. (I guess it was because I was so cool!) Or they just felt sorry for me. Whatever the reason I got to go! So as it became dark they picked me up and we drove the 5 miles to Felicity. Once in Felicity we went to Clingers’ SoHio gas station and got I think $3 worth of gas since there were three of us and with gas approximately 22 cents per gallon we were set to do a whole lot of driving. We then headed down the main street of Felicity and passed all the places of business and saw all the people on the sidewalks, waving and talking out to many as we knew them all. After driving the five blocks of the main street we crossed onto a township road that also passed the school and went another half mile until we came to the Baptist Church’s parking lot. We then turned around and drove back to Clingers.

Upon returning and passing quite a few other cruising cars we turned around and drove back to the church. This was done most of the evening with some trips down side streets and cross streets. Wanted to be different and mix it up a little. We did stop at the Pool Hall and got a cheeseburger, a small bag of chips and a small Coke. I must tell all that I had the time of my life and couldn’t wait until the next time. Maybe we might see some girls the next time. I got to go a few more times but my biggest thrill was to come.

July 7, 1965, I took my driver’s license test and passed! It so happened at the time my sister Peg was on a trip and left me with her new fire engine red Ford Fairlane convertible with a 292 engine. That evening after the evening meal I cleaned myself up as best I knew how and even used some English Leather! (Not sure how that was to help but I had it on) I picked up my cousin Walt who had slicked up also and assumed the shot gun seat and we went to Felicity. We didn’t get to the end of the second block when a group of my friends who were up town also flagged me down and swarmed the car. It was rapidly decided I arrived in the best ride to enter Felicity that night and of course I might have let my head swell a little. Why even cousin Walt was getting a little head swelling himself. One of my fondest memories was that night. It hasn’t often I have been the center of attention. By the way I never did need that English Leather.

As best as I can remember every night out began and ended with a trip up and back on the miracle mile even though I had other destinations to go. It was just the thing to do. Anyone who was anyone drove this stretch of town and in conversations later your name could arise as being seen. A good way to get your name out to the other gender. By the way, as time passed I did see girls cruising in their dad’s cars with other girls riding. For most of us seeing the girls and they smiling and waving most often only gave false hope to the majority of us.

It is safe to say every town in the country at least has a stretch that was cruised and cruised just as often as all the others. As one person said “it was almost all we had to do.” Today I doubt this activity is as interesting to the kids. Cinemas, arcades, and their rep for what is cool these days. But for my generation and I feel the next one at least driving the miracle mile was a fun thing to do. As a matter of fact, it was so big across the country singer Billy Joel recorded a song including the term “cruising the miracle mile” in it. I know that in the cars with friends we talked a lot about a lot of different topics. We told stories and jokes. So many of the memories we all carry around today probably in some part came from the miracle mile. To be honest when I have reason to go back to Felicity I drive the route I took all those years ago and there is still pleasure that I still can recall. Just a time to feel good about being a teenager and being out on the town.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories from his youth and other topics. He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.