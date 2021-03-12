1888 grandeur

March 12, 2021
Can you imagine the Spring of 1888 when this Romanesque structure was nearing completion? Maplewood was constructed by James M. Finch, with Georgia granite trimming the red brick, decorative California redwood around the windows and an elaborate system for hot and cold water plus steam heat. The home is still owned by the same family and you can’t experience the total grandeur unless you are there.

Alex Mcclanahan has been chasing her dreams of beauty, travel and history and has come full circle back to Maysville where she has found her greatest love has been here all along. alexglamlife on Instagram and can be reached at [email protected]

