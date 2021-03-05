It’s time to make peace with the animals

March 5, 2021
Robert Roe

For millennia, humans have had a somewhat tenuous relationship with the critters with whom we share our planet. I wish we could set ground rules between us and our furry, feathered and scaly friends. In that spirit, I propose humans and varmints put aside centuries of hostility and live together in peace and harmony. I call this the Animal Amicability Accords. Let me list a few of the highlights.

I’m sure we can work out some accommodation with bears. Let them dumpster dive all they want, as long as they don’t snack on us people. And they have to let us play with their cubs because they’re so cute and snuggly.

Ticks. I have thought about this one long and hard. I propose we give them the planet Mars and pay for the one-way tickets ourselves. We are not going to colonize it soon, so why not let the little bloodsuckers be the supreme rulers of the Red Planet? And while they are at it, take the mosquitoes with them.

Gorillas, chimps, and any other primate. Aren’t we, like, one chromosome away from being the same species? Why should we let Congress be the domain of apes? After all, you never know when the next Dr. Zaius will be born. Make peace now, before the monkeys decide to take control on their own.

Squirrels. The Howie Mandels of the varmint realm. These hyper little furballs have both entertainment and nuisance value. Kind of like children. The perfect compromise? Squirrel babysitters.

Spiders. A simple truce: I won’t stomp on arachnids if they stop getting into my line of sight and creeping me out. Alligators and crocodiles. I suggest a “you don’t eat us, we don’t shoot you” policy. Dolphins can be put in charge of Homeland Security. After all, they are very smart.

What about the Cryptids? Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, Mothman and such. Simple. Hollywood contracts. After all, they still let Johnny Depp make movies. Don’t these recluses deserve at least the same consideration as Howard Hughes or Marlon Brando?

“How can this plan be implemented?” you may ask. Focus on the similarities between animal and man. After all, that is what will forge our relationships.

Groundhogs could be an eco-friendly ally in infrastructure design.

The “live and let live” philosophy can work for us for a lot of species, but for every bunny rabbit there is a honey badger. Hey – I did not say it would be easy.

The cockroach. I read somewhere the disgusting little bug is 637% more likely to survive a nuclear holocaust than humans. Sounds to me like we have the new Chiefs of Staff at the Defense Department.

Dogs and cats, obviously, would be the mediators between humans and the animal kingdom. Between canine friendliness and feline indifference, the emotional spectrum should be covered for all species. Us included. And we can have an owl look over the agreement – after all, they are wise.

And finally, snakes. In a word? No. Just, no. Perhaps as an olive branch to our critter brethren, let them compete along with the herd pack we call the entertainment industry for Oscars, Emmys, and Golden Globes. Conversely humans can compete at Westminster and Churchill Downs.

