What’s Paris without the Eiffel Tower

Comprehension of the magnitude of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, can be gained from standing underneath the structure.
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, sparkles after the sun sets.
Even from a distance, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, makes its presence known.
The Eiffel Tower is a dominant figure in the skyline of Paris, France.
Two and one-half million rivets were used in the construction of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
Imagining Paris without the Eiffel Tower seems nearly impossible.
But when the tower of iron was constructed in 1889 for the World’s Fair and to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution, its presence was only meant to be temporary.
After civil engineer Gustave Eiffel added a radio antenna and telegraph transmitter, so the story goes, the ornamental monument secured a purpose beyond a celebratory one. Additionally, the tower grew in popularity. Thus, it remained.
Long before our trip to Paris, we often wondered what it would actually feel like to see the towering form in person. The photos we’d seen, mesmerizing as they were, surely did not do the captivating structure justice.
Images captured the beautiful lattice tower in the various seasons: framed in the white or pink blooms of spring or the brilliant golds and crimson leaves of fall. Sometimes puffy, white clouds in a bright blue sky provided its backdrop. And, oh, the nighttime pictures – the tower all aglow with sparkling lights.
The thought of being disappointed when actually, finally, being in the presence of this spectacular tower never occurred to us. That is, until we arrived in France. Had we built up, too much, the anticipation? What if this landmark associated with the capital of France was not anything like we’d expected?
That apprehension promptly faded when, as we crossed the streets of Paris, we caught our first glimpse of the famous structure. Seeing the Eiffel Tower in person brought it to life. Gave it a pulse. A heartbeat.
Wherever we were, it seemed to loom above. Like a guardian. Like a host. Just when we would start to become preoccupied with other activities and with other sights, it appeared on the horizon. Peering over the tops of buildings. Stretching up at the end of a boulevard. Resting along the Seine.
At one point, we stopped at the edge of the Champ de Mars. A host of others milled around the greenspace, the water, the fountains. Picnickers spread blankets, enjoyed their snacks and snapped photos as the tower provided afternoon companionship.
In the evening, as pale skies yielded to dusk’s deep blue, the tower transformed. The gray figure that served as the ever-present participant of our day was now luminous, emanating the glow for which it has become the undeniable defining fixture of Paris.
Seeing the iconic tower illuminated in radiant yellow, we knew: when we build up something in our minds, there is a chance it will not live up to our expectations.
Then, again, there’s always the chance it will exceed them in the most enchanting way.
