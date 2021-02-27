Geek alert. The following is a Sci-Fi and Comic heavy column. If you are a fan of the genres, you’re welcome. If you aren’t, my apologies.

In an episode of “The Big Bang Theory,” Penny, Amy and Bernadette get into a heated discussion about comic book heroes. Specifically, Thor.

The Asgardian God of Thunder wields an enchanted hammer called Mjolnir, which can only be brandished by one who is worthy. Which is where the argument began.

If you pick up Thor while he’s holding the hammer, are you by extension holding the hammer? If the hammer was in space and you grabbed it, would you be wielding it then? And so the discussion went on.

Which got me thinking. How many mythic stories could be derailed by using a little out of the box thinking?

The Sword in the Stone, for example. The mythical Excalibur could only be pulled from a boulder by one worthy of ruling England. That being said, with the help of a hammer and chisel, you could extract the sword from the rock without having to have the character traits to lead Old Blighty. And once you have pulled at that thread, the whole tapestry of mythology begins to unravel.

Which leads us back to “Big Bang Theory.” That’s also the show that pointed out how Indiana Jones was not essential in Raiders of the Lost Ark. The Nazis would have acquired the Ark of the Covenant, taken it to the island and been vaporized when they opened it, even without Indy’s intervention.

That takes us “Back to the Future.” Doc Brown spent his entire fortune to build a time machine out of a DeLorean. Couldn’t Emmitt spring the needed bucks for a reliable starter?

In “Star Trek II – the Wrath of Khan,” Spock died putting the warp core back online, saving the ship from being vaporized by the Genesis device, when all Scotty had to do was use the transporter to disassemble the molecules of the weapon and scatter the atoms across space. The Enterprise’s Chief Engineer did the same thing in the original series episode “Wolf in the Fold.” Did the physics change?

Back to “Big Bang.” In one episode, Sheldon Cooper says “I couldn’t become Green Lantern unless I was chosen by the Guardians of Oa. But given enough start-up capital and an adequate research facility, I could be Batman.” Does that mean Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk could be the Dark Knight? Yes. Yes it does.

It seems the commonsense equation works everywhere except with the Road Runner. Genius though he be, Wile E. Coyote is always destined to fail. I think it has something to do with his biorhythms.

As Indiana Jones demonstrated while searching for the Holy Grail in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” among all the golden goblets and chalices from which he had to choose, he selected not one of those magnificent cups, but a simple wooden one, the work of a carpenter. A reasoned deduction from a reasonable man. Can’t we make the same measured conclusions for our movie and comic book heroes?