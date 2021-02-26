“But Jesus turned and looked at his disciples, he rebuked Peter. ‘Get behind me, Satan’ he said. ‘You do not have in mind the concerns of God, but merely human concerns.’” Mark 8; 33

It’s amazing how the Holy Spirit can take a verse from the Word of God that you’ve read many times, a situation far removed from today, and people discussing something different, yet He prods your heart, softens your spirit, and moves you to action (repentance). All this is done through the sanctifying work of the Holy Spirit upon reading the Father’s great love-letter.

Recently, I was having a conservation with someone dear to me. And, as I gave my answers and voiced my concerns, and mused over the minutia, in the moment, I didn’t feel that I was exactly at odds with God, but I knew I was speaking from my own mind, emotions, and understanding. As I pondered the discussion later, I realized I wasn’t answering from a place that trusts a big, mighty, powerful God with amazing plans, it was coming from me. The more I pondered, the more I remembered the words of Jesus recorded in Mark that I’d read that morning: ‘Get behind me, Satan’, ‘You do not have in mind the concerns of God, but merely human concerns.’

The Holy Spirit used Jesus’ words, spoken all those years ago, to admonish a well-meaning follower, Peter, who was missing the picture of God’s plan for Jesus to show me that I was doing the exact same thing. I saw that like Peter’s protest of hearing of Jesus’ future abuse and killing (and resurrection) came from a place of fierce love, loyalty, and protectiveness; it was still wrong because it was at odd with God’s grander plan. My reaction was wrong too because it stood at odds with God’s design.

Jesus was completely submissive to His Father’s leading. Jesus trusted His Father because He knew His plan would bring victory despite the fierce suffering that would first take place. Jesus talked with His Father about this, and He warned His disciples so their despair wouldn’t be overwhelming. Peter couldn’t understand because it wasn’t Peter’s road to walk. Peter didn’t see because his faith was required over his logic.

Thankfully the same is true for dear one. Dear one follows God and seeks direction in all life’s circumstances. Dear one is able to face the trials of this life for the greater victory God can work because of the true submission and trust between them.

Unfortunately, the same was also true for me as it was for Peter. I didn’t understand because it’s not my cross to carry. Like Peter, it’s my faith in God’s trustworthiness that he desires over my logical comprehension of why and for what purpose.

I am Always thankful for God’s Word of truth and the sanctifying work of the Holy Spirit. I repented both to the Father for my opposition to His will and to dear one, pledging unyielding loyalty to God’s plan through faith in His trustworthiness over human logic. Though God’s plan might require great sacrifice, the victories won for His glory far outweigh the concerns of this world.

“But they did not understand what he meant and were afraid to ask him about it.” Mark 9:32

–

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.