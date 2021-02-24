Hamantaschen: Easy and doggone good

Hamantaschen. Doesn’t it just roll off your tongue? Even if you’re not sure how to pronounce it, or what exactly it is, after you have one you’ll never forget it.
This traditional triangular Ashkenazic cookie is a staple in any Jewish kitchen. Loved by all, it just may surprise you after reading today’s column how much you will begin to see them in many familiar places. Even the local grocery carries a version.
Hamantaschen are the triangular pastries associated with the holiday of Purim, when Jews read from the Book of Esther, and celebrate the triumph of good (Esther) over evil (Haman, who planned to destroy the Jewish people).
A Yiddish word, it is pronounced huh-min-tah-shun. Hamantaschen can also refer to either one cookie or many. The cookie itself is also highly symbolic; the most common interpretation is that they resemble the three cornered hat worn by Haman.
The triangle-shaped cookies have existed in Europe since the Middle Ages. In addition to making, eating and gifting these three-sided treats, Purim is also a time to wear costumes, dance, and drink and be merry. Words to the wise, don’t try to make any hamantaschen in the heat of merriment, as it’s already a challenge to keep those corners together and not end up with a tray of jam volcanoes.
Growing up I would usually make these cookies in Hebrew school, at friends houses, our home, and sometimes even receive a package of homemade from family in the mail. The best feature of this jam packed little bite is no cookie is ever the same. The fillings and options are countless. And depending on how much filling you add, some may or may not run out of the cookie and caramelize the crunch sweet crust a bit.
You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy making these sweet or savory nosh (bites). One of my favorite experiences was making these for a French cafe daily. We always sold out at lunchtime. The cookie is easy and approachable and just doggone good. Everyone loved them. We could never make enough.
The batter is simple and makes three dozen cookies so it’s easy to make a variety of flavors to taste and try. Any jam, preserves, jelly or even Nutella will absolutely work. For a more savory bite, substitute jam with any cheesy dips you might enjoy with the sweet biscuit like onion dip or cream cheese and chive.
My favorite traditional filling is listed below, poppyseed. Oh my gosh it’s absolutely delicious. You won’t be disappointed.
Good luck and enjoy.
Honey Dough for Hamantaschen:
Makes three dozen.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
4 cups sifted flour
½ tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
½ cup shortening, softened
4 eggs
1 cup honey
Sift the flour, salt and baking powder into a bowl. Make a well in the center and place the shortening, eggs and honey in it. Work together with the hand until the dough is formed. Roll out and cut into four inch squares.
Using filling choice, place a large heaping tablespoon of filling on each square. Fold each square into a triangle by sealing the edges corner to corner.
Bake for 20 minutes or until brown.
Poppy Seed Filling for Hamantaschen:
2 cups poppy seeds
1 cup milk
¾ honey
1 tsp grated lemon rind
½ cup seedless raisins
Ground poppyseeds in processor. Combine with milk and honey. Cook in a saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly until thick. Will burn fast so keep an eye on it. Stir in lemon rind and raisins. Allow to cool and then fill dough triangles
The photo and recipe in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).