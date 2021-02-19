The indescribable Denny Keller

How can I, with all the words in the world at my disposal, describe someone who is indescribable? That is the problem which vexes me. I have fretted for over a week now about how I can do this. No matter what I write, it will not do the man justice.
It was with much sorrow that I was told last week that R. Dennison Keller Sr. passed away. His daughter, Caroline Keller Reece, texted me with the news, not wanting me to be shocked by learning of Denny’s passing through a press release.
That act of kindness by Caroline, putting other’s feelings before her self’s, comes honestly; Denny and his wife, Carolanne’s tenet of life has been passed down to Caroline and her brother, Dennison.
In a perfect world, humans could fast-forward through the painful parts of life and get on with the happy bits. But it is the pain of existence, mixed with the joy, that makes us who we are. And thanks to Denny Keller, the pain of his passing is counterbalanced with the pleasure of having had him in my life.
Being around Denny was like being swept up into a whirlwind of joy, fun, and love. In a memorial message, Kent Kalb wonderfully described friendship with Denny and the “resulting inclusion as one of the thousands of extended Keller family members.” As a proud member of the family, I have nothing but happiness in the memories of my surrogate kindred.
I first met Denny on the Mason County High School Concert Choir’s 1979 trip through Europe. It was in Vienna, Austria. He just started talking to me like we had known each other for years. And that is how our friendship began, with a feeling of comfortable companionship.
In 1980, Maysville native Bill Mearns produced the World Premiere of his musical “Ebenezer” at the Washington Opera House. Bill’s telling of “A Christmas Carol” featured beautiful music, colorful characters, and Denny Keller in the role of Scrooge’s deceased partner, Jacob Marley. As one of the tortured souls of the afterlife, I got a better than front row view of Denny at work: the craftmanship of bringing a character to life. It was awe inspiring.
I had the privilege of Producing the Grand Re-Opening Gala for the Maysville Players, Directed by Denny. I had seen him direct before, when I was a chorus member at the Miss Ohio Pageant, but this was a close-up, intimate view of a Denny Keller production. Again, words fail me in describing it. All I can say is that it inspired me.
There really are no words to describe the impact Denny Keller has had on my life. It would be easier to define Denny by the emotions he evoked whenever I was around him. Pleasure. Happiness. Comfort. Awe.
So, when it comes to characterizing Denny Keller, there truly aren’t any words. What there are, however, are the feelings you recall as you fondly remember your time with a master showman, master teacher, master father, master friend, and consummate human being.