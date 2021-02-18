Working in the middle of snowmageddon

Even though I grew up in the 1950s and 60’s and television was new, the local movie theaters were not. Bethel had the Midway Theater and New Richmond had the Dodge Theater. When we would go to Cincinnati for the annual Christmas shopping we got to see a movie in one of the big and beautiful theaters. Therefore, it was still and era of so much that was yet to come to us but it was still a time to be entertained.

I know that whenever Disney studios would produce a new animated movie it was a given fact that the movie would be a stand-in-line and sellout-every-showing hit. I can vouch to this as I have stood in those lines more times than once. Just how could one pass up Cinderella, or Lady and the Tramp? Frankly, most can understand this phenomenon. Just ask any parent who has a child who would not be allowed to see Frozen. No, the desire to go see a new movie is still an event we enjoy. Therefore, in the years I was growing up we would get a flyer in the mail from the local theaters advertising the coming attractions. I watched for the flyers and if I saw a movie that was to my liking, I would run it past mom and dad to see if I could get a positive respomse.

Along with animated movies, I was sold on any movie that was a western. Later on, Disney began making movies such as “The Nutty Professor” or “The Shaggy DA” After I saw one I was very much sold on the corny type of movie that they were. Sometimes I recall that when mom went to New Richmond to get her hair done, Ben and I would walk from the beauty parlor down to the Dodge Theater and after paying to get in we each would get a cup of coke and bag of buttered popcorn and find a good seat. Now here we were in the theater and watching a movie and enjoying ourselves as we were ready to be entertained. I do not think I ever was disappointed with the movie. It was just a good place to be and maybe more so as a kid. I am not so positive on that point as when I do see a movie I still want to be entertained. (It has been a good while since I have been to get entertained.)

I do not recall all of the movies I got to see but I must say I did get to see many. I think part was because I was the youngest and my sister and brother constantly reminded me that since I was the youngest that mom and dad spoiled me. Very possible that this was true but also I got to go a lot as someone had to take me and there was always one or more in the family who offered to do this and of course they would have to stay and watch that movie also. Whatever the reason I got to see movies. Now along with the theaters, there were also two drive-ins. Sterlite and the Lake drive-ins. To this day, I do not know why, but mom and dad would never take me to see a movie at the drive-ins. Later on, my siblings would and did sometimes, but I figure that they wanted to hang out with their friends there and did not want me to be tagging along and hearing things that they didn’t want to be told at home.

One year near to my birthday in June I received a postcard from the Dodge Theater. Since it was rare that I got any mail, I got excited and had yet to read what it said. It wished me an early happy birthday and as a gift, they were giving me a free admission to a movie! So now, I was excited. If you think about it, this was a good way to market their business. A child’s ticket cost .75 cents and of course, someone would have to bring me and they would have to pay the adult admission. Along with the ticket, the child and adult would more than likely buy a beverage and maybe some popcorn and hopefully even more items. So for the cost of 75 cents and the price of a postage stamp (at that time a stamp cost only 4 cents), it was a solid investment by the theater. Well, I waited for the flyer to arrive and when it did I, saw there was not much in the way of a movie I liked but as I looked on down the flyer, I saw it. I am not accurate on the title of the film but it was a western about the legend of Wyatt Earp. I could not believe my luck as I had heard about this movie as it had been advertised on television.

I took this to mom and dad and they agreed that they would take me. It was decided they would take me to Frisch’s for a meal. This was unheard of in our family and I was amazed until my siblings again explained that the youngest is always spoiled. I just looked at them and smiled as if that was so I was glad to be the youngest. After the meal, they took me to the theater and let me walk up and present my free ticket. The woman took the ticket, told me happy birthday, and then collected mom and dads’ money for admission. As best as I can recall the movie was in black and white and the advertising could have been listed as false since the film was not very good. I know my dad sighed a lot and whenever mom was bored she would fall asleep, which she did.

All of that really did not matter to me as I got to eat with my parents and go to a movie with them and because it was my birthday. I feel it is safe to say you never forget moments like these were because they are most times a onetime happening. So on this birthday, I got to spend it at the theater. Of course, what made it the best time was that it after all was free!

