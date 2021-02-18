Working in the middle of snowmageddon

So. As my brother-in-law John Robert Fulton was using his tractor to pull me out of a ditch on my farm this week, I reminisced about how getting to and from work to WFTM in the wintertime had morphed over the years.
A lot has changed in four decades. From the twisty curves of Route 1449 to Orangeburg to a two-block hop from Forest Avenue to an adventurous drive in the May’s Lick countryside, the commute over the years has taken a circuitous route.
When I started at WFTM back in the day, I would have to put a blanket on the engine of my pumpkin orange 1977 AMC Gremlin in hopes it would start up on cold winter mornings. Barring that, I would start the hike down Orangeburg Hill in hopes of getting to the station in time for my shift to start. Fortunately, Mark Simms was heading into town in a truck better suited for the climate. So, I was saved that little slice of physical exertion.
At that time, I used a lockable gas cap to prevent my precious leaded gas from being siphoned. Which was perfect until Winter, when the gas lock tended to freeze.
So, it would be 10:55pm on a frigid night. WFTM went off the air at 11, coincidentally the same time when the Bonded gas station across the street would close. That was when I bought gasoline two gallons at a time, which was just enough to keep me driving. And my gas lock would be frozen. True to form, I would try to melt the ice with matches (Obligatory safety warning: please do not do stupid stuff like that. Ever).
During the blizzard of 1994, there was over a foot of snow when I went into work at 5am. By the time the last flake fell, over two feet of the white stuff brought everything in the Ohio Valley to a grinding halt. These were the olden days, when phones rang off the hook with businesses and organizations adding cancellations to our list of broadcast announcements, along with eager inquiries from students wanting to know if they had school that day.
Between cancellations, weather warnings and music, DJs Tina Curtis, Gary DeVaughn and I got saturated in broadcasting civil warnings – to the point of being ludicrous. I kid you not, the authorities banned unauthorized drivers from being on the road. Which meant, of course, the usual suspects had to hit the
pavement to see what the fuss was about.
The madness got to the point where I did a play-by-play of a van (known far and wide for their maneuverability on slick roads) trying and failing to negotiate a side street, all the while repeating the warnings from authorities.
Since then, weather announcements have become more streamlined. Except for the early awakening, which is a universal constant.
With a jolt! JB has freed me from my slick, icy prison, and from my wintery reverie. Time to get back to work, relaying the announcements that (hopefully) will help keep you safe.