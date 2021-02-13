Jesus is the Bridge of Salvation

It’s hard to think about some spiritual truths or things that happen inside our hearts because we don’t have a mental picture. We tend to understand things much better when we see them.

So, when I say Jesus built a bridge from this world to heaven, I don’t mean there is a physical place where you can find it. It’s just a picture of what happens in our hearts when we accept Jesus as our Savior.

I want you all to take a moment and picture a bridge in your mind. Imagine you’re standing at an edge. In front of you, you look down there is a deep drop and deep down there is water rushing. If you look straight across there is more land. You need to get to the other side, but there is no way to get across, unless someone has already built a bridge. The cliff is too steep to climb down. The water is too deep and rushing too fast to swim across. The only possible way to get to the other side is by taking a bridge. A bridge is a physical structure built to span a canyon for safe travels from one side to the other.

It’s easy to see why we need physical bridges. We need bridges to cross small gulleys, large rivers, deep mountain crevasses, and somethings even oceans. Sometimes we only think about the physical world. Physical means what happens to our bodies. Physical things can be touched, heard, tasted, smelled, and seen. But we have spiritual needs too. We have a soul that will live forever. Spiritual things cannot be seen only felt inside. We need a spiritual bridge too. The most important bridge we will ever cross is the bridge Jesus built when He died on the cross for us.

Why do we need a spiritual bridge? Well, God is holy, pure, and righteous. His kingdom must be holy, and pure, and righteous for Him to stay there. God’s kingdom is full of light, truth, thanksgiving, health, and love. God wants all of us to live with Him in His kingdom one day. The problem is, on our own, we aren’t holy, pure, or righteous. On our own, we can’t reach God because of sin.

Sin separates us from God. Sin is the stuff God cannot allow in His kingdom. Everyone has sinned or will sin during His life. The punishment for sin is death. This sounds serious because it is. God wants to have every person on earth to join Him in heaven. But, because of sin we are separated from God. The only forgiveness or atonement for sin is the shedding of blood.

God planned before creation began, to send Jesus as the sacrifice, the atonement for our sins. Jesus’ blood poured out for us and paid the price of our sins. Jesus lived a holy, pure, and righteous life. Jesus chose to take our place of punishment and carry our sins as His own even though He never sinned. Jesus gave His blood so we don’t have to. Jesus never sinned, but He suffered like He did to give us a way to reach God’s kingdom.

Jesus’ blood paid the price for our sins. His life laid down built the bridge we need to reach God. Jesus knew if He never came down as a man, and died on the cross, we wouldn’t have a hope of reaching God. Jesus chose to give His life up for you and for me. Jesus’ blood paid for our sins, and His death and resurrection built the bridge that spans the separation of human sin to God in heaven.

Why is Jesus’ bridge important? It’s important because our souls will live forever, and God hopes that you will use Jesus’ bridge to spend eternity with Him in His kingdom. In John 14:6, Jesus said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me”.

The Bible tells us that the only way to go to heaven is to believe that Jesus was born and lived a life free of sin. He died on the cross for our sins and rose to life again. He now sits in heaven praying for us and waiting to welcome us home.

The Bible says, “The Lord is not slow in keeping His promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.” There is not a single person God doesn’t want in heaven. Jesus suffered and died for every single person who has ever lived and anyone who will yet be born. Even if you were the only person on earth, Jesus would still have come just for you.

Jesus is love. Jesus is redemption. Jesus the only way to God. Jesus loved us more than His kingdom. Jesus loved us more than His own comfort. Jesus loved us more than His glory. Jesus loved us more than life itself. Jesus sits in heaven waiting to welcome, His followers, to their eternal home. We will never appreciate how great Jesus’ gift of salvation is until we see how big the separation is between us and God. Once we realize the span and depth our separation, our unholiness, our impurity, and our unrighteousness, we become aware of how wonderful the gift of Jesus, the bridge of salvation is. Don’t ignore the gift. Don’t fail to show others the gift either. Jesus made the way. He is the way. Take the way.

Jesus said in John 10:17-18 “The reason my Father loves me is that I lay down my life- only to take it up again. No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down and authority to take it up again.”

Jesus is the only bridge able to take us safely home. I pray you see the amazing gift of salvation that Jesus is. He’s already done the work. He has closed the distance between us and God. Through His sacrifice, He’s made us holy, and pure, and righteous. He has given the gift. You just have to accept the gift.

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.