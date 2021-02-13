Rain doesn’t damper castle tour

Statues are a common find on the streets of Fussen, Germany.
A rustic feel awaits those who dine at the Gasthof Woaze in Fussen, Germany.
A rainbow punctuates the end of a rainy day in Fussen, Germany.
Brightly-painted buildings line the streets of old town Fussen, Germany.
Heavy, solid-wood doors are of great number in Fussen, Germany.
Nestled at the foot of the Bavarian Alps, Fussen, Germany, served as the base town for our true destinations: the nearby Neushwanstein and Hohenschwangau Castles.
My husband and I had risen early to visit both of King Ludwig II’s magnificent palaces. Overcast, gray skies greeted us that day, and we remarked how lucky we were that it wasn’t raining.
A few hours later, it began to drizzle. But again, we remarked how lucky we were that it wasn’t raining.
By the time we’d trekked up to Neuwshwanstein, concluded our tour and stopped on the grounds for lunch, an impressive rain had commenced. And while we tried to wait out the weather before reporting for our Hohenschwangau tour reservations, we ultimately conceded and had to venture out into the downpour. At least, my husband and I remarked to each other, we had ponchos.
Nevertheless, at the end of the afternoon, we returned to our hotel in Fussen, rain-soaked and exhausted, our Fitbits having registered over 14,000 steps, 97 floors and almost seven miles.
And we were hungry.
From our hotel, we set out on foot to the old town in search of someplace to grab an early dinner.
Framed by majestic mountain peaks, Fussen is a medieval town characterized by brightly-painted buildings and cobblestone streets and walkways. While our sights were set on sustenance, it was difficult to ignore our charming surroundings.
As most of the shops had already closed for the day, we indulged ourselves by glancing in the various windows, all the while keeping our eyes peeled for a restaurant.
With regards to meals when we are traveling, there are times when my husband and I intentionally select a specific restaurant because we are impressed with its reviews, with its setting, or simply with how inviting it looks. And then there are times when we just choose someplace out of convenience. We’re hungry, and it’s right in front of us.
While walking through Fussen, we reviewed the menus posted outside of restaurants to see if we wanted to enter. As it turned out, though, each of the establishments we selected had closed at the conclusion of its lunch hours. One, sometimes two hours sat between us and the time the restaurants were set to reopen for dinner.
Just as we were about to abandon hopes of securing a meal, we reached Gasthof Woaze. I tugged on the door handle expecting it to be locked. But it wasn’t. So, we entered and stood near the door.
The rustic dining room remained empty until a waitress emerged from the kitchen. Fully expecting her to inform us they were closed, she did not. And she showed us to a table.
As long as thoughts of Fussen, Germany, return to my mind, I will forever associate it with the rain, the spectacular castles and the most memorable, albeit only, broiled turkey with potato noodles, vegetables and mushroom dinners we’ve ever enjoyed.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)