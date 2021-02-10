The Toddy: Not your typical winter drink

The dropping temperatures of this week have left us all grabbing extra layers of food, drink, clothing and blankets. All the while still turning up our heat. The grim weather has certainly reminded us winter is going to drag on a little longer.
Just as those who have come before us fought the season, a potential winter warrior that is never forgotten is the power of hot liquids and most especially the hot toddy. It’s been argued and recommended for decades as to its medicinal effects. One thing is for certain, drinking a hot liquid can warm your whole body up and comfort winter blues.
The origin of the toddy is argued by many. Some suggest that it was invented in the 18th century by Scottish doctors as a medicament, with the addition of honey and lemon to hide the harsh flavor of Scotch.
Served in a glass where a shot of alcohol, lemon and honey are topped with boiling water over a silver spoon, to prevent the glass from cracking due to the heat. Doctors of the time claimed the spices stimulated saliva and soothed a sore throat. The lemon and honey soothed and helped ease congestion while helping prevent dehydration. Although the recipe was also said to go light on the alcohol, which wouldn’t help the cold but would most definitely help you get a good night’s sleep or nap.
Perhaps most importantly, the hot toddy was noted for the psychological effect of having a comforting warm drink. Stress and anxiety can impact our immune system more than we realize. Scottish doctors would recommend having a hot toddy in the way you might take a mild sedative or cold relief medicine.
The toddy is not to be just your typical winter drink. Its healing properties have certainly been one of the most utilized around the world.
The toddy as we know it seems to change a little more every year as different creative twists are added. Personal touches to take your toddy to another level: fresh ginger, star anise, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon sticks, oranges, limes, nutmeg, saffron, dates, cider, or juice. You can even add your favorite tea such as chamomile, green, or orange to the mix. One of my favorite signature moves is how the toddy is served. The glass you choose to drink from and the tray or saucer you might serve it on. It feels that much more special on a silver tray but is equally delicious served on a wooden cutting board or glass saucer.
It doesn’t matter if you’re stuck home in bed or home from a winter walk, a hot toddy will warm up your whole body and relax your muscles. Each innovative or traditional version of this delicious drink will have you cozying up with delight.
Good luck and enjoy!
Classic Hot Toddy
2 oz bourbon, Scotch, Irish whiskey, or rum (dark), cognac, or amaro
1 oz honey, may be substituted maple syrup if vegan or prefer
1 lemon peel, three inches
Garnish, such as anything additional you add to your toddy
Boiling water, as much as you prefer
Warm heat proof glass or mug in the microwave for 45 seconds to get it warm. While doing so boil water you will be using on the stove.
Fill all ingredients except water and garnish into warmed glass. Fill with hot water and stir. Make sure the honey or maple syrup has dissolved.
Serve with garnish. Allow a few seconds to cool but drink while as hot as possible.
The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).