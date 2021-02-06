More to see by foot in Venice

A sunken boat rests below the surface of the water in Venice, Italy.
We’d enter the piazzas open to the idea of exploration.
Shutters are opened in Venice, Italy, to allow in the summer breeze.
Gondolas are docked in front of the Hotel Cavalletto in Venice, Italy.
Colorful houses line the canals of Venice, Italy.
Rough reflections of the adjacent buildings fixed themselves atop the turquoise water. A black wrought-iron fence, white-washed bricks and darkened windows mirrored themselves in distorted images on the surface. Upon first glance, that’s what I noticed.
But a crisp shape near the blurry white patterns required closer examination. There existed, just below the surface, the outline of a boat.
With boats providing the primary mode of transportation around the “floating city” of Venice, Italy, this discovery should not have been surprising. While there, my husband and I had grown accustomed to seeing them in many forms: water taxis, water busses, gondolas and even private motor boats.
So, I suppose it would stand to reason there would be circumstances under which they could sink. We just hadn’t given it much thought until that discovery.
We were intrigued. Under what circumstances did this particular boat meet its current fate? How long had it been there? And, why had it not yet been retrieved?
And what else about Venice, aside from the Grand Canal, San Marco, Santa Maria della Salute, the Rialto Bridge and other obvious stops, remained to be revealed?
Navigating through the tight spaces between buildings, we’d actually arrived at the sunken boat while attempting to get a closer look at a leaning bell tower. A tower now seemingly propped up by a wall of bricks.
For one sunny afternoon, we simply allowed the sidewalks to lead us over bridges, along the stone pathways and through those many tight spaces between buildings. What awaited us ahead? Cathedrals? Shops? Restaurants? Perhaps a piazza?
We’d enter the piazzas open to the idea of exploration. Should we have a look around and then head back the way from which we came? Or, should we trust the flow of the other foot traffic and join those individuals? Were they going anywhere in particular? Or, like us, were they open to spontaneity and the mystery of where the sidewalk would take them?
Oftentimes, our steps opened up to passages revealing blooming branches reaching over brick walls and hanging over narrow canals leading back toward the ever-present Grand Canal.
And in the evenings, we’d remain close to our hotel. Diners ate al fresco under the moon, and vendors sold souvenirs and memorabilia from kiosks in our piazza. But, we’d step out our front door, take a quick left around the building, cross a small bridge and arrive at a small market we discovered our first day. There, we’d order a gelato and head back the same, now familiar, route.
The canal, the cathedrals, the bridges. There’s so much more to experience in Venice than the obvious. By simply following the sidewalks, my husband and I discovered its fundamental charm.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)