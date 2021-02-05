Videotape — The end of an era

Gather ‘round, Boys and Girls, and listen as Grampy Bob regales you with tales of days gone by.
Once upon a time, people learned of what was going on in the world by word of mouth. That is, until cave paintings became the cool way to spread one’s message. Since then, hieroglyphs, wax cylinders, vinyl recordings, audio and videotape, audio and video discs, and now digital transfer have provided an archeological archive for folks who like to know how things were “back then.”
Today’s ruminations come courtesy of the fine folks of Bethel, Alaska, where one of the last video rental stores closed after 35 years of service to the community. The shop succumbed to the same fate that befell Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video: being pushed out of the business by emerging and superior technologies.
While I am not old enough to have expressed myself via cave paintings, petroglyphs, and wax cylinders, I did grow up in the age of vinyl and tape. One of my first albums growing upon Kentucky Street in the East End was a collection of Disney movie tunes, featuring Dick Van Dyke performing “Chim Chiminy” from “Mary Poppins.”
My one and only 8-track player was stolen off the bus while I was at a high school band competition. The candy apple red cassette player-recorder I received for Christmas was well used. I sat by my bedroom window and, with my recorder and a radio, taped my favorite songs off WFTM.
In the age of instant digital gratification, it may seem weird that there was a time when one had to wait forever to see the latest flicks on video, post cinematic release.
The first movie videos I was able to rent came from Video Library, across from where Valero now stands on US 68. The clientele was so exclusive, one had to pay for a membership in order to rent a VHS movie.
Competition became fierce, as local businesses hoped to cash in on the Video Age of MTV. There was Video Warehouse/Video Solutions in Southgate Plaza. Master Connection in Aberdeen. I rented my copy of the James Cameron classic “The Terminator” from the video store in Limestone Square downtown.
The Gateway Plaza cinema plied video rentals in the theatre’s lobby, though that did not last very long. Kroger even joined the parade of businesses trying to cash in on the video revolution.
An offshoot of videotape was the videodisc. Williams Brothers was the go-to place for the technology. I rented “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” so many times that not only did I learn the movie’s dialogue, but also burned skips on the disc, which had half the structural integrity of a vinyl recording.
Video stores were a formative part of my young adult life. As a student at Morehead State University, I frequented the rental place in Trademore Shopping Center. Collector that I am, I got the display standee for the classic “Ghostbusters.” Through the Video Age I snagged displays for “Robocop,” “House 2,” and “Beetlejuice.”
That was about the time the new video release of “Star Wars,” before George Lucas started tinkering with it, sold for a paltry $119. Though I did not pull the trigger on that purchase, I did pay $79 for a VHS copy of the George Hamilton comedy, “Love at First Bite.” For sentimental reasons, mind you.
Finding a desired movie release was like a treasure hunt. In the spirit of the “Early Bird,” you had to get to the video store when they opened, in order to pick your preference from the “New Release” aisle.
I made frequent trips to Blockbuster on Beechmont Avenue in Cincinnati. It was worth the trip to secure hard to find videos of my film favorite actor, Vincent Price. It was also where, in the parking lot, I proposed to my Bride.
And while videotape has given way to DVD, streaming and the Cloud, it is comforting to know that when it comes to remembering special moments, cinematic or otherwise, the most secure form of information storage lies within us all – in our memories.