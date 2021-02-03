Wayback Wednesday

February 3, 2021
These great leaders were honored for their accomplishments at a dinner sponsored by the Maysville Black Caucus. Front row, from left, are Dr. June Steward, Dr. Howard Fletcher and Dr. Olivia W. Thomas; back row, Dr. Robert H. French, Dr. George L. Russell, Dr. Herbert Samuels and Dr. Herbert Franklin.

