Adventure awaits

“You make known to me the path of life; in your presence, there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures evermore.” Psalm 16:11
Sometimes passages from fictional stories paint pictures altogether too realistic not to consider at great depth. A student of mine is reading The Hobbit by J.R. Tolkien, so I picked up my copy to browse through it. The following quote reminded me of what the world says is respectable while God’s idea for our lives is very different. Indeed, God wants to take us on meaningful adventures much like Gandalf wanted for Bilbo Baggins.
“The Bagginses had lived in the neighborhood of The Hill for time out of mind, and people considered them very respectable, not only because most of them were rich, but also because they never had any adventures or did anything unexpected: you could tell what a Baggins would say on any question without bother of asking him. This is a story of how a Baggins had an adventure and found himself doing and saying things altogether unexpected. He may have lost the neighbors’ respect, but he gained- well, you will see whether he gained anything in the end.”
The way the quote ends works to pull the readers in. It leaves us hungry to read through the book, to analyze the adventures, and to decide whether yes, he gained something more than the accolades of his nosey neighbors or no he did not.
The world has an altogether different set of standards that it values. Wealth, comfort, and agreeability. Our true home, God’s realm, values other attributes such as service, humility, and conviction. The world would rather we sit around in our self-possessed atmospheres seeking wealth, creature comforts, and praise from fellow people. God wants what’s best for us. He wants us to share what we have to gain more treasures in heaven- souls. He wants us to try and learn and overcome instead of stagnating in our comfort. He doesn’t want us seeking the praise of man, but rather the praise of God Himself.
God has our best at heart like Gandalf did Bilbo’s. Anyone who has read or watched The Hobbit knows that Bilbo’s life was nice and pleasant yet uneventful and self-centered, and by the end of the book, though Bilbo had faced many trials, hardships, and hurts despite that, nay because of that, his life was so much richer due to his adventures.
God wants us to widen our sphere of influence, expand our opportunities for service, and soften our hearts for His creation. What adventure is God lying before us asking us to partake in? Like Gandalf didn’t pick the wrong hobbit to accompany his group of wandering dwarfs, God will not send us on the wrong quest. Gandalf knew Bilbo had grit because he knew Bilbo Baggins. God knows what He can do through us because He made us, and He knows us intimately. Like Gandalf came to meet Bilbo where he was and set him on his adventure. God will meet us and guide us. “God will meet you where you are in order to take you where He wants you to go.” Tony Evans
“Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in Him.” Psalm 34:8
Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.