Peanut Butter Green Beans: With practicality in mind

I loathe how quickly days end in the winter. Even those nights can often leave us throwing our hands in the air and eating whatever is the quickest and easiest. Unfortunately, this also can mean we completely give up. That means making some pretty bad food choices. More often than not, these choices fill us up but leave us hungry in an hour.
Many of my foodie friends and cooks face this reality when we are finally done with our day. The common question comes to mind: “what the heck do I cook?” It’s easy to look into a full freezer, fridge, or cabinet and sometimes feel like you have nothing to eat. Especially after all of the random food purchases and stocking the last year has included. My food storage spots are ready for some recirculating. It’s time to use what we have in order to actually make space in our pantry for new food items.
While attempting to do this last week I discovered I had four jars of peanut butter. In case you were wondering: no this is not something I eat a lot of. Peanut butter is at the least a food item that has good shelf life, which can always be made into a meal.
Today’s dish may seem a little exotic, but it’s really designed with practicality in mind. If you take a look at the ingredients, many of them already exist in your kitchen. And you don’t get much more basic than green beans or peanut butter. Most of us just haven’t had them paired together. The use of chicken broth and cornstarch turns the peanut butter into a delicious sauce. It’s wonderful with fried chicken or tofu. Whatever your personal preference.
This plate has turned out to be a new staple in my kitchen. My family enjoyed leftovers and already made it a second time I craved it so much. The green beans are crunchy and spicy. Make it once, and you will realize how simple and quick it really is. It’s the perfect fusion of impressive and basic.
Good luck and enjoy!
Peanut Butter Green Beans
1.5 pounds of green beans, haricot vert are my favorite but any kind will work. Frozen or fresh.
5 cloves garlic, diced
2 tbsp ginger, diced or powder will work.
1 cup canola oil, or sesame oil or peanut oil if you have them.
5 green onions, green and white parts diced (White will work if you don’t have green.)
Sea salt or kosher salt, amount will vary on personal taste
Black pepper, amount will vary on personal taste
1 cup chicken stock
2 tbsp cornstarch
2-3 dried red chilis
4 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp rice vinegar
½ cup sugar
1 cup peanut butter, chunky or creamy
½ cup peanuts, out of shell
2 strips of orange zest or ½ cup of orange juice
1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
2 jalapenos, sliced for garnish
Cilantro, garnish
Optional protein additions:
Firm tofu, 15 ounces drained and cut into 1 inch cubes
Chicken, shrimp, beef, or chicken are all delicious. Cook in preferred style in the oven or in a saucepan while preparing green beans.
Pour ½ oil into saute pan and place over high heat. Once oil is so hot you can see the smoke coming off the pan, add green beans and stir-fry for around two minutes. Be careful of any oil that may splatter. This is a flash fry technique so don’t worry if the green beans still need to cook more. They will have a chance.
Add ginger, garlic, green onion, and chili’s to the hot pan, with the oil still remaining in the wok. Add additional oil and cook until the fragrance of garlic is in the air (about 4 minutes). Return green beans to the pan and season with your prefered amount of salt and pepper. Remember you can always add more later.
In a separate bowl, stir chicken stock and cornstarch into a slurry. Make sure cornstarch is dissolved into the stock. Add to the pan.
Add soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, peanut butter, and orange zest or juice. Simmer until the sauce is thick and beans are cooked to satisfaction. This usually is about 7-10 minutes. Plate immediate, although leftovers are fantastic. Garnish with protein preference, sliced jalapenos, chopped peanuts, and cilantro. Goes great with steamed rice.
Remove green beans and place on a platter lined with a paper bag or paper towel for draining.
The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).