An honest talk about the ‘C’ word

Today, Ladies and Gentlemen, we are going to discuss the “C” word. Not Coronavirus, believe it or not. The Big “C.” Cancer.
I have been writing this piece in my mind for about 27 years. More specifically since my Dad died of lung cancer at the age of 56. My family has a mixed history with cancer. Dad suffered a year fighting the disease. My family got to see a hardworking man and war veteran waste away in degrees until Jan. 14, 1983, when he passed.
Not long after, my Mom was diagnosed with skin cancer. Doctors carved out a large section of her upper arm in order to get it all. If they hadn’t, the Doctors said, the cancer would have spread and eventually killed her.
She had several bouts like this over the years, but when she died in 2014, it was not from cancer. Science’s constant advancements in cancer diagnostics and treatment made sure of that.
Because of my family, I was active in the Relay for Life. We did well in Mason County in support of Relay, spreading the word of how Relay dollars not only go toward cancer research, but also programs that help folks with cancer live their day to day lives.
Big surprise – I was the media guy for Relay. And I was always up front with my philosophy when it came to commercials promoting the cause. As far as I was concerned, I would be as manipulative as was possible if it meant raising the dollar that could possibly put an end to the disease.
When my Mom lost her hair from chemo, I shaved my head, and we took a picture together for a Relay campaign. When she passed years later, I did a testimonial proudly announcing that although my Mother had died, it was Not. From. Cancer.
So, it would be hypocritical of me to have a cancer scare and no share it with you. To be honest, when it came to me getting cancer, I have always believed it was a matter of “if” and not “when.” Well, the day finally arrived.
When my Dermatologist told me what the pathologist had found, I was surprised. I was told that the bump on my collarbone was probably nothing, and not to worry. But I figure if it is important enough to do a biopsy on, it is worth a little of my time to fret over. Turns out it was a squamous cell carcinoma of skin.
According to the Mayo Clinic, “Squamous cell carcinoma of the skin is a common form of skin cancer that develops in the squamous cells that make up the middle and outer layers of the skin. Squamous cell carcinoma of the skin is usually not life-threatening, though it can be aggressive. Untreated, squamous cell carcinoma of the skin can grow large or spread to other parts of your body, causing serious complications.”
I’ve had myself regularly tested for the past two decades like it was my job. There are so many forms cancer can take; it would be foolish to do otherwise.
The Dermatologist got it all, so I am again cancer free. Until the next time if there is one. The upshot of the whole affair is that I will be even more vigilant looking out for signs of cancer from now on, and I strongly urge you to do the same. I’ve lost too many family members and friends to do less.