By choosing compassion, mercy, and grace

“A hot-tempered person stirs up conflict but one who is patient calms a quarrel.” Proverbs 15:18

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” Matthew 5: 9

The current pandemic will do one of two things: it will either strengthen relationships despite the times apart or it will weaken and strain relationships due to disagreements. This pandemic has caused serious emotions such as fear, loneliness, anxiousness, depression, helplessness, frustration, and exhaustion. And, despite the strength of our faith, we’ve all had to beseech God looking for answers, looking for peace, and looking for strength. By the nature of our society, nothing is private anymore. Our most intimate emotions are up for debate. The open dialogue is not inherently bad, but when people go without grace, minimize mercy, and cast-off compassion we’re left, sometimes, in sharp dispute. It can feel like we’re living a game show titled whose feelings are more legitimate: just kidding, mine- it’s disheartening to say the least.

Today we are broken into so many factions: we know what they are because they are evident in every area. The question is when did our personal opinions become so pervasive that we can’t allow ourselves to listen to other viewpoints? It seems that we believe we must call others names, shout louder, think quicker, and cut deeper, even in relationships we say we value, in order to feel heard.

Aren’t we tired of people thinking “their way” is the “right way” and everyone else is wrong? Aren’t we tired of people acting like attack dogs ready to unleash the moment someone doesn’t see it the same way? Aren’t we tired of judgments, strife, and sides? I’ll ask again, where is our humility?

The humble person can sympathize with others. The humble person can accept his own viewpoint as relative to his understanding and circumstance therefore not an absolute for others in differing circumstances. The humble person remembers we all must “work out our salvation with fear and trembling”. We simply won’t all have the same convictions, feelings, and worries. God told Paul that. But as Children of God, we are all supposed to love Him, love others, and do our best to live in unity with others.

In times like this, we are forced to discuss hard things. No two people will see everything completely the same. Now, more than ever, we must clothe ourselves with compassion, grace, and mercy. How lavishly has Jesus shown us all these qualities? He expects the same generosity to flow within our veins. His blood paid the price for our sin and sickness. His blood that covers us should allow us to share His love with those around us, especially the ones closest to us. Who are we to judge when we don’t see the heart? Shame on us for rushing to judgments. May God convict us acutely if we ignore His prodding here.

I think the history books might mention the word “choice” is regards to this timeframe we’re living out. Choice is a potent word. We make choices all the time. The word choice usually carries a weighty connotation as it relates to spiritual things, politics, finances, and the like, but choice in relationships, especially right now, might be heaviest on our hearts.

Choosing to listen rather than speak, to feel as others feel, to hope for their best, to see the reasons why – this is the heart of Jesus. This is unity. Our job as Christ-bearers on earth, is to put others above ourselves. How can we do that? Only by God’s way. Only by bending our knee and lifting others to the throne of grace do we put others above ourselves. We Pray! It would behoove us to remember we are called to “Bare one another’s burdens.”

By praying for more compassion, by praying to see the mercy we ourselves have received, by asking to be emptied of ourselves and filled with Christ and His love and grace can we choose to strengthen the relationships we have been blessed with.

“Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.” Matthew 5:7

“The words of the reckless pierce like swords, but the tongue of the wise brings healing.” Proverbs 12:18

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.