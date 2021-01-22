Tidbits and gleanings from your Museum Center

In doing research for one of the upcoming exhibits in the Wormald Gallery, Portraits of the Past, I fell in love with men and women who could have been straight from epic novels — not compilations of four different men like Mel Gibson portrayed in the movie Patriot, but the real men with fantastic stories that could be made into movies themselves.

Colonel Thomas Marshall was brought up in Washington Parish, Westmoreland County, Virginia. He became a land surveyor and served as High Sheriff of Fauquier County, Virginia in 1767, and was superintendent of Lord Fairfax’s estate. Lord Fairfax was the 6th Lord and Baron of Cameron. The Lord was a friend and patron of George Washington. He had hired 16-year-old Washington to survey Fairfax land (1748). “Washington’s friendship with and sponsorship by Lord Fairfax was instrumental in the young man’s rise to political and social prominence.”

Thomas Marshall was a lieutenant during the French and Indian War. He was a member of the 1776 Virginia Convention that declared independence in Virginia. Marshall with other Virginia gentry like George Mason, met at the Raleigh Tavern on Duke of Gloucester Street, Williamsburg-not in the capital building-and elected Virginia’s representatives to the First Continental Congress. The convention delegates decided in a unanimous vote to instruct Richard Henry Lee and other Virginia delegates at the Second Continental Congress to propose that the colonies declare themselves to be independent of Great Britain. It also appointed a committee to draft a new form of government for the colony and that led to adoption of Virginia’s first Constitution defining the shape of an independent state government, one that showed no allegiance to King George, III.

Thomas Marshall was also an organizer of the Culpeper Minutemen. The militia group was formed in the district around Culpeper, Virginia and, like minutemen in other British Colonies, the men drilled in military tactics and trained to respond to emergencies “at a minute’s notice.” Culpeper Minutemen such as Thomas and his son John, fought for the patriot side in the 1st year of the American Revolution and are remembered for their company flag: “white banner depicting a rattlesnake, featuring the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” and green shirts that read “Liberty or Death.” The “Shirtmen” were sent to Hampton in response to British ships attempting to land. “The riflemen were able to effectively shoot the men manning the ships cannons, and the fleet eventually sailed away.” They also participated in the Battle at Great Bridge, also called “the little Bunker Hill” because of the tremendous loss of British lives and no loss for the Americans. “The victory by colonial Virginia militia forces led to the departure of Royal Governor Lord Dunmore and any remaining vestiges of British power over the Colony of Virginia during the early days of the conflict.” Thomas succeeded to General Hugh Mercer’s command when Mercer was killed at the Battle of Germantown. At the Battle of Brandywine, he commanded the third Virginia Regiment, having a horse shot out from under him during the battle.

Thomas’s son, John Marshall joined the Culpeper Minutemen and was chosen lieutenant. He fought alongside his father at Brandywine and Germantown- the last two serious defeats for the Americans and at Monmouth. (The Battle of Monmouth “was tactically inconclusive and strategically irrelevant” but it was one of the rare occasions on which the Continental Army retained possession of a battlefield. Because he was able to present the battle as a triumph, Washington’s position as Commander-in-chief became unassailable, and “he was lauded for the first time as the Father of his Country.”) John then became captain of the Light Infantry of Virginia under the command of Major Henry Lee. The detail kept close contact with the British forces around New York. The enemy had erected a fortified position at Powles Hook, [also known as Paulus Hook] a point of land on the west side of the Hudson opposite New York, and had garrisoned it with several hundred men. Lee and Marshall decided to surprise the garrison and capture it. With Washington’s approval, Lee’s men marched all night, moving stealthily through the steep hills, passed the main group of the soundly sleeping British army, and entered the British position at three in the morning capturing all with the loss of two Americans. The event “caused a resurgence of spirit in the patriot forces and much humiliation for the British.” John did have one other brief episode of combat during Benedict Arnold’s invasion of Virginia.

John met Mary Ambler during the Revolutionary War. Mary’s father had been one of Yorktown’s wealthiest men but the war had ruined him financially. The family had taken a small tenement apartment next to the headquarters of Colonel Thomas Marshall who extended protection. (Mary’s mother was Rebecca Burwell. Rebecca was the love of Thomas Jefferson’s youth. She was the “Campana in die”, “Belinda,” “Adnileb,” and “R.B.” of Jefferson’s letters.) It is said that when John came to visit his father, his arrival was being anticipated eagerly by the girls of the Ambler family having heard the many stories about this “paragon of manhood,” hero at Brandywine and Germantown, at Valley Forge and Monmouth. Mary claimed they fell in love instantly. That story will have to be left for the mini-series!

After the war, John became a member of the bar in Virginia and a member of the Legislature. He became a leader of the Federalist Party and President Adams asked him to become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court but Marshall refused. He became a member of the House of Representatives and in 1800, Adams appointed him Secretary of State. In 1801 he was appointed Chief Justice of the United States making him the 4th one. “Throughout his tenure with the court, he was deeply concerned with preserving private property rights, the enhancement of the prestige and power of the court, and the establishment of a strong, central, federal power.”

Thomas’s third son, young Thomas, fought with his father and brother in the Revolutionary War. He had joined his father’s regiment as a private and served through the remainder of the war, later being commissioned and achieving the rank of captain. Fourth son James was also a Revolutionary hero, lawyer, diplomat, land speculator, and aristocrat of the old Southern plantation regime. “As a young lieutenant in Alexander Hamilton’s regiment of the Continental Army, James led what was called ‘the forlorn hope’ in an attack upon the fort in the siege of Yorktown.” After the war, President Washington sent him to France to negotiate the release of Lafayette from an Austrian prison. We could base a season of episodes on each child!

We have portraits of the Marshalls and artifacts which include the sword presented by the House of Burgesses to Col. Thomas Marshall for distinguished service at the Battle of Brandywine. The exhibit will be open in early February.

Questions may be emailed to [email protected] @ Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, KY