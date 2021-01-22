The peaceful transfer of power

Did you watch the Inauguration ceremony Wednesday? It went smoothly, despite being in the shadow of the January 6th imbroglio at the Capitol. Gaga, JLo and Garth sang. But most importantly, the United States of America had a peaceful transition of power.
Sure, there were some lapses in expected protocol, namely former President Donald Trump’s decision to not attend the event. His Vice President Mike Pence was on hand, though. As well as former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton (President Jimmy Carter sent his regards, but at 96 years old, was unable to attend).
There are always takeaway lines and themes from an Inauguration. I am sure you selected your own favorites. Here are some of mine, like when young poet Amanda Gorman recited her poem, which included the line, “We’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.”
A man named Eugene Goodman escorted Vice President elect Kamala Harris to the dais to take her Oath of Office. If the name is not familiar to you, it should be. Goodman was the officer with the Capitol Police who led rioters away from members of Congress when the crowd stormed the Capitol two weeks ago. Goodman has been rewarded for his bravery. He is the new acting Deputy House Sergeant at Arms.
Vice President Harris wore purple, which served as a metaphor for unity between the factions in our country who have been divided for far too long. The colors red and blue, when mixed, create purple. A hopeful symbol of the end of separations and the beginning of bipartisan coexistence.
And finally, our newly minted President Joe Biden, who said, “I will be a president for all Americans. ALL Americans. I promise I will fight just as hard for those who did not support me as those who did.”
Place your bets. How many Pro-Trump Americans will take the gestures offered during Inauguration and accept them at face value? January 6th aside, the froth and venom consistently spewed by the Left over the last four years did not exactly engender trust.
Add to that the media’s coverage of the “Summer of Love,” when “mostly peaceful” protesters looted, vandalized, and set fire to numerous cities in our Union.
The Fourth Estate’s coverage of the insurgence at the Capitol earlier this month was a little harsher. With which I totally agree. I believed Donald Trump’s first Impeachment was a ridiculous Dog and Pony show. The second one, not so much.
Sedition is a serious charge and President Trump, in my opinion, helped instigate the inexcusable violation of the People’s House earlier this month. If the current Impeachment trial determines that Mr. Trump be barred from holding office again, so be it.
The definition of “insanity” is to do the same thing over and over and expect different results. Then call me bonkers. Without faith in our country and its leaders, we dissolve as the most powerful nation on earth. Not militarily. Morally. We might not be perfect, but we shine in comparison to some nations around the globe.
It is our uniqueness, our independence, that makes us special. I have faith that President Biden and Vice-President Harris will not disappoint us. Best of luck to them both as they guide our country into the future.