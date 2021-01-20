Wayback Wednesday

January 20, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
This picture is from 1961 of the Limestone Service Station with the owner Emerson “Buster“ Atherton. It was located on Limestone Street, where the Hunter House parking lot is today.

