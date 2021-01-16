There is much to see in Siena

Marjorie Appelman
Siena is a medieval city located in Tuscany, Italy.

<p>The Siena Cathedral, the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption, is constructed from green, white and red marble.</p>

<p>The Palazzo Pubblio, the public palace, is the highlight of the Piazza del Campo in Siena, Italy.</p>

<p>The Aquila Contrada Fountain is one of several fountains located throughout the districts of Siena. The fountains feature symbols or some other item related to that district.</p>

<p>The Basilica of San Domenico is one of the most recognizable structures in Siena, Italy.</p>

<p>Wooden barriers are installed around the Piazza del Campo prior to the running of the Palio in Siena, Italy.</p>

Photos by Marjorie Appelman

Upon arriving in Siena, Italy, we traveled first across the winding sidewalks which led us to the Campo, the public square. Before us, kiosks of various vendors dotted the wide-open area stretched out in front of the impressive Palazzo Pubblico and its tower.

Around the outer edge of the square, a wooden barrier was being installed in anticipation of the Palio, a horse race held twice each summer.

The medieval city owes some of its recognition to this time-honored tradition that features horses and riders from the 17 districts, or contradas, in a three-lap race that takes under two minutes to complete.

But that’s not all.

In addition to the Palio, the Campo and the Palazzo Pubblico, Siena is home to a magnificent cathedral, numerous other churches filled with art and various museums.

But to immerse ourselves in each of the individual unique offerings of this medieval city was not the objective of the stop. Siena would only serve as a stopover, as a place to stretch our legs, while traveling from Rome to Florence.

So, instead of devoting hours to each of Siena’s treasures, my husband and I dedicated our attention to simply wandering within its medieval walls.

Our spontaneity led us through several of the contradas, where sheets and blankets hung from makeshift clotheslines stretched between windows. Where velvet slippers shared window sills with vibrant pink roses.

Where, in the few places buildings were not connected, we passed underneath low-hanging brick archways. Where shutters remained closed over some of the windows and others hung open to the sides.

Where people, oblivious to the passing foot and vehicle traffic, dined underneath umbrella-covered tables lining the sidewalks.

Where we splashed our faces with water flowing from the respective fountains. Where we stopped. We paused. And we consciously took a deep breath. And another.

Appreciative of the interlude between destinations, we were also content with our decision to allow Siena to provide the restorative backdrop.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)

