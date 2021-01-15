Old dogs can learn new tricks

January 15, 2021
Robert Roe

I once heard a story that had a positive impact on me, and I would like to share it with you. I cannot remember the names and particulars, so what I retell is not accurate in details, but true in spirit.

A renowned Physicist was giving a symposium on a revolutionary reinterpretation of String Theory. After the lecture came the question-and-answer portion of the evening. A grey-haired man sitting on the front row stood up and introduced himself as Professor Stevens, a Physicist at the University.

The elderly gentleman proffered a statement more than a question. “Doctor,” he began, “I have been studying String Theory for the last fifteen years, and your insights into the subject have totally disproved my body of work. I applaud you for advancing the cause of science.”

That story really resonated with me. You work for years on something, only to have it invalidated by someone. The normal response would be resentment and bitterness at the devaluation of your efforts. Yet the Scientist’s response was joy at the furthering of knowledge, even though it was at the expense of his own research.

Another inspiring concept comes courtesy of President George W. Bush’s inauguration speech from 2001, decrying the “soft bigotry of low expectations.” Those two ideas, political affiliation aside, serve as what I hope is a sensible outlook on life. Personally, I take those perspectives to mean life is the constant advancement of knowledge and growth, and that there is no caste system to learning and achievement.

There – I’m through with my Moment of Zen. The reason I mention those two notions is because I got smacked in the face with the Book of Knowledge last week. To be specific, the dictionary. And my lack of use of said book.

Sure, I am being overly dramatic. I’ll explain. For the entirety of my language-speaking life I have used the word “plebe” incorrectly. In one of last week’s columns, I used the term as a reference to the hoi polloi, or common folk (of which I am one.)”

That got an immediate response from a friend who is kind enough to read my columns and, at times, gives me an insight I might not have considered. This time, the correction was that“plebe” is defined as a “newly entered cadet or freshman.” The word I should have used was “pleb,” defined as the general body of free Roman citizens who were not patricians, as determined by the census, or in other words “commoners.”

My mistake was inferring the word “plebeian” was the plural of “plebe” instead of “pleb.”

As always, I replied, thanking my friend for keeping me straight on the proper care and use of the English language. I never take correction over incorrect verbiage poorly. Sure, I was wrong, but now I know the proper term to use should, in future, the case arise.

The lesson I hope you take away is this: you are never too old to learn, and it takes a true friend to let you know when you are wrong.

