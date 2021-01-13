There is no doubt sports bring people together.

Spectating certainly isn’t what it was a year ago and it may never be the same again. As some sports events have finally started up again, many have been continuing to play. The stands have appeared almost naked, filled with scarcity or even cardboard cut-outs. This hasn’t slowed fans down at home. As we are all at home more, the eyes watching the ball have only increased.

However, in my experience, there are two types of folks all about the game. Those in it for the field-time, and those in it for the table-time. You can probably guess which kind of person I am. I love watching the teams, the commercials, and the fans but my favorite is getting called into the plate game. Warning, leave your utensils at home. This celebration is literally finger-licking good.

I am embarrassed to say I don’t remember my first chicken wing. Honestly, it was probably not until college before I shared a bucket of wings with friends. Not too many of my Kentucky fan friends know about my past as a Hoosier at Indiana University. But, I definitely bleed blue and crimson. Before or after a football game, basketball game, heck even a bicycle race, we were no strangers to several staple wing establishments in Bloomington, Indiana. The crispy, gooey deliciousness of this festive food makes us all fans.

Wings are a staple at bars, restaurants, and house parties on game day. It seems to be as American as apple pie, to eat some wings while enjoying a game. With the NFL playoffs in full swing, now is a better time as any to enjoy the finger-licking, delicious wings that dreams are made of.

Although many of us enjoy ordering them when out watching the game, it’s the home cooked ones that take this sport to the next level. Resisting the temptation of chicken wings is not something I have ever found myself participating in, but making them? Thankfully I had a few fast friends who were old pros by their 20s to help show me the way. Since then I’ve continued to make them again and again. It’s hard to mess them up, but it is possible to improve your game.

Wings can be cooked in a multitude of ways, including but not limited to fried, baked, smoked, or even all three. While not everyone has the luxury of a smoker (not to mention the time required), the recipes included a focus on fried and baked wings. One isn’t necessarily better than the other, it just depends on your personal preference.

After you decide your base, then decide the style, glaze, or sauce for your wings to swim in. The spicier the better. Traditional dips include, but are not limited to blue cheese, ranch and hot sauce. Don’t forget the carrots, celery, or something fresh to chomp on between bites. Especially if you are bringing the heat!

Good luck and enjoy!

Fried Wings

Base: Using three pounds pounds chicken wings, dredge in one of the below flour options. I love to just fill up a plastic bag with my flour combo and throw in the wings. Give the bag a good mixing shake. After, shake excess flour off by placing wings into the fryer basket out of the fryer or a grid style cooling wrack before frying. Fry in batches at 375 degrees F vegetable oil until golden, about 15 minutes. Do not overfill the pan or frier. This will not allow the temperature to be maintained properly and will not allow the wings to crisp. Drain on paper towels or cooling wrack.

a) Classic Fried Buffalo Wings

Dredge the wings in several cups of flour prior to the deep-fry. Add 1 tsp celery salt, a dash of paprika, salt and pepper to taste, and 1 tsp garlic powder. Fry. Toss with equal parts butter and 1/2 cup wing sauce. Serve with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing.

b) Beer Battered Wings

In a bowl, whisk 1 1/2 cups flour and 1 lager beer . Add salt and pepper to taste and paprika. Dredge the wings in flour and then dip in the beer batter mix. Fry for about ten minutes or until cooked and crisp. Serve with any desired sauce. I really enjoy these with sweet and sour sauce or sweet chili sauce.

c) Fried AnchoFig Wings

Salt and pepper wings and dredge in flour. Fry. Using a large bowl, mix ½ cup fig jam or preserves, juice of 1 lemon, one tbsp soy sauce, and 1 tsp ancho chili powder. Serve with blue cheese. Garnish with blue cheese crumbles.

Baked Wings

Using 3 pounds chicken wings, marinate or coat with one of the below options. Using a lined baking sheet (easier clean up), spray a grid style cooling rack with oil or nonstick spray. Place the wrack on top of the baking sheet. This will allow for a crunchier cook. Place wings across the grid so that they are not touching each other.

Bake at 425 degrees F until very crisp, about 45 minutes. Be sure and bake on the middle wrack for an even cook.

a)Bourbon Baked Wings:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup bourbon

Hot sauce

2 tbsp Worcestershire

3 cloves grated or crushed garlic

Salt and pepper to preference

1/3 cup chicken stock

Marinate wings up to two days prior. Store in a bag or container. Add vinegar, bourbon, a few dashes of hot sauce depending on your preference, garlic, salt and pepper, and Worcestershire. Refrigerate.

Remove and bake for about one hour or until crisp and cooked.

While baking, grab a saucepot. Over medium heat melt butter. Add garlic and cook for about two more minutes. Add bourbon and cook until it has reduced by half. Add 2 more tbsp Worcestershire, stock, and hot sauce. I recommend about a half cup for really spicy and just around ¼ cup or less for mild.

After removing wings from the oven, place in a large bowl and pour on the sauce. Coat thoroughly but be careful when tossing not to rip the meat.

Place on a plate and serve immediately.

b) Asian Barbecue: Pat dry and season with salt and pepper. Bake the wings. In a saucepot, heat 1/2 cup minced scallions, 1/3 cup hoisin sauce, 2 tablespoons salted butter, 3 tbsp honey and 2 tsp grated ginger, and 3/4 teaspoon sesame oil. Toss with the wings.

Remove wings from the oven and place in a large bowl. Pour on the sauce coating thoroughly without tearing meat.

c) Baked Pretzel Wings

Prior to baking, toss the wings with 1/2 cup honey mustard and your preferred amount of Kosher salt and pepper. Grind 4 cups of pretzels in a food processor. Add the wings and toss thoroughly. Place on a grid cooking sheet and Bake for about 45 minutes or until crisp and cooked. Remove, place on a plate, and serve with honey mustard for dipping.

The photos and recipes used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).