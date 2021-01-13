Wayback Wednesday

January 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Maysville High School Latin Club Banquet from 1967. Pictured, from left, are Karen Hay, Marsha Gardner, Tom Clarke, Connie Runyon, Herb Samuels and Barbee Wilt.

