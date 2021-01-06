Make Shakshuka part of your vocabulary

What do we eat after the holidays? Many of us don’t even know what we’re hungry for or, some of us know what we’re not hungry for. One thought seems consistent in most of our minds, simplify. We are all ready for something a little different but something simple.
My day-to-day routine has just started to feel somewhat back to normal, whatever that means anymore, after the busy holiday season. Finally, having a day that wasn’t pulling my husband Alex and myself around 20 directions cooking we were faced with the all too difficult question, what to cook for ourselves? I honestly wasn’t hungry for anything. Nothing sounded good. In a surprising fashion, Alex suggested shakshuka. I hadn’t made it in at least three years, two of which he had been asking me to make it.
Shakshuka (shak-SHOO-kah) is pretty fun to say once you get the hang of it. A Middle Eastern classic that originated in North Africa, it sounds anything but basic. Invite this dish into your kitchen once and it may become part of your plated vocabulary.
After hearing the suggestion of the dish, nothing else sounded good. I had forgotten how easy and perfect this dish becomes a meal. I had all the basic ingredients in my pantry already. Eggs, crushed canned tomatoes, cumin, garlic, paprika, parsley, red onion, bell pepper, oil, salt and pepper were my basic shakshuka ingredients. Shakshuka literally means “a mixture. A simple combination topped with poached eggs, will hit your apex of eggs for anytime recipes. Throw your own spin to the skillet after you get a handle on things. I love adding feta, basil, or even pan-fried prosciutto onto my plate.
Be sure and serve this yummy meal with a side of bread. You will wanna sop up every last bite.
Good luck and enjoy!
Shakshuka
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
½ onion, chopped
½ red bell pepper, sliced thin
¼ small bunch of fresh parsley or cilantro (Or a little of both if you like. Separate stems and chop leaves fine.)
4 garlic cloves, smashed and sliced.
¾ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp paprika
Salt and pepper to taste (I love using sea salt and white pepper. Kosher salt and freshly ground are wonderful also.)
1 15-ounce can crushed tomatoes
4 large eggs (Farm fresh if you can.)
Warm bread for serving (Naan and pita are wonderful for sopping up the tomato sauce, but challah or a buttery roll are also delicious.)
Using a medium ovenproof skillet such as a seasoned cast iron or stainless steel, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add onion and red bell pepper. Coat in oil, and cook until tender, about ten minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic, cumin, paprika, and a dash of salt and pepper. Continue to cook on medium heat, or until the seasoning has thoroughly coated all ingredients and ingredients are tender. If you want any of your veggies to have a char on them, this is your last opportunity.
After the pan ingredients are tender to your liking, stir the tomatoes into the skillet. Use the entire can. Do not drain. Reduce heat to simmer and continue to stir the sauce occasionally. You are breaking down the tomatoes into a thicker sauce with the veggies. This will take about 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to your liking.
Using the back of a tablespoon, make four divots for eggs to be placed into the sauce. Space them out evenly. Crack an egg into each prepared spot. Using the edge of a clean spoon, run the back across the egg whites slightly so that the white spreads across the sauce more. Don’t break the yolk while doing this. This will help the egg cook faster.
Place the skillet into the oven and bake four about 15 minutes. If you want the yolk runny, check at 13 minutes to see if the egg white has finished. Remove when baked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley and or cilantro. Serve with bread.
The article and recipe used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).