I was reading a book the other night and the author who is about my age and from a rural part of the country was telling just how hard times would get at his house when he was little. He even got to a point that he said there might have been times where he would go to bed hungry.

For some reason that line turned a light on in my mind and got me to thinking. I ask myself if I could recall having to go to bed hungry. The answer was quick in return and emphatic. Why no, I have never gone hungry ever and it didn’t matter if it was morning, noon or night.

So I sat there a bit longer with that book in my hand and I thought some more. Not only did I never go hungry but I had always slept in a warm house and I had warm clothes to wear and a good pair of shoes also. I had lunch money when I went to school. The more I sat and thought the more I thought of how I was raised and realized that in many ways I must have thought that this was the way most everyone was raised. But there in that book and in black and white print was a man telling that I wasn’t correct in my way of thinking.

As a kid, I was raised on a farm where we had a big garden along with hogs, chickens and beef cattle. We had a coal-burning stove that I never really gave much thought to it but generated enough heat to and with good heavy quilts we all slept warm and would run to the stove in the morning to get warm. (Notice I never said hot but only warm.) Most of the clothes we wore to school came from Sears and Roebuck catalog. There was food on the table, clothes on our backs and a roof over our heads. I thought that to be a good life and that was the way things were.

I don’t know if it was the times or what but seldom did a person speak of someone having a hard time. Yes, I knew not all was right with the world but maybe I thought it was far away like maybe in the cities. The truth be told it just wasn’t dwelled upon. In running this by a few folks from my age it has kinda come to this conclusion. People in those days had pride and could and would deal with the shortages in their own ways. People would find ways to get food onto the table and wood into a stove. Clothes lasted longer even if they were maybe fading and threadbare they were always clean. On top of all that maybe I had it way better than I had ever realized.

Again I will say it. We farmed, and on a farm there are more ways to manage and obtain more than someone living in a house with no place to raise a garden or livestock two main items to get by on. This I feel is much more understandable these days as more of us live off the farm and depend on the stores for everything we want or need. The world has changed from my youth to these days where not only is it all available in stores but much more than we need is there for us to buy. What used to be a luxury in my youth is now considered a necessity. In no way did I ever think that little individual cups of coffee would someday be a must or there wouldn’t be a cup of coffee to start the day.

No, I would be lying if I were to say I didn’t like what has become needed these days and weren’t even around when I was younger. Still, when I thought back to those days on the farm I was assuming we all were living the same way as I was. That was until one morning on the school bus in route to school a little girl made a face at me and said I was spoiled and a snob. Who me? How in the world could she think that? So I ask her and she said you live on a farm and your dad owns a tractor. At that, I didn’t know whether to laugh at the girl or be offended. But that night when I got home I went straight to my dad and told him about this. He smiled and said well maybe it looks that way to her but just how am I to work this farm without the tractor? Without the tractor we would be in a real fix now, wouldn’t we? With that, I never gave this topic much thought until now.

I have thought back over the years from my youth up until this evening and I have to say I have never wanted for food or heat or clothes. My wife and I have made a good life for ourselves and our children. We have never really had the fancy things but these days I do own a Keurig coffee maker. That is a luxury I guess. Our cars are Chevrolets. Our clothes are from plush places such as Walmart, Penneys and Sears. I admit that I love a good steak but I must also tell you my wife can make one of the best pots of soup beans and some hot cornbread to go with it. We are I feel doing fine but by no means are we living the high life. But we are trying to live the good life no matter how hard that can be to accomplish.

I feel there are three ways life can be. The first are the folks that try so very hard to make more out of their lives than they started with. However, for them, it seems that every time they move up a notch something enters their lives that push them back. An example is they get a good job in a plant and as they begin to amass things the plant closes and they gained will be used to live on until another job is obtained. They are never quitters but the people that say things will get better. These folks never give up or put the blame on all others. The second group is the ones that never really do give it a try and will depend on help and charity to see them through life. Many will spend what they do have on habits that aren’t good for them but are costly. They hang onto the sleeves and coattails of the person who says I will never quit and wait to be helped. The third group is the group that seems to amass through their lives but it will never be what they have dreamed they were going to achieve when they were young. Yet they are warm, dry, and in comfortable clothes and never being hungry.

Notice I left out those who began with wealth given them from their parents and have never wanted or had to ever give it a thought. Nope, those folks don’t fit into the working class. So now that I have given this a lot of thought and after some concern to the spoiled and snob theory I am positive I am from the keep on trying group. Work is not a dirty four-letter word and to keep on working isn’t a wrong thing either. I just hope this is the group that maintains the majority of society. I guess we will have to work at it.

