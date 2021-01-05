Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Museum Center

HIXSON’S HOARDINGS

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center has so many interesting things in our collections.

We may use city directories to find out who lived in a certain house and for how long. We use artifacts for exhibits, displays and research.

When one first goes into archives and collections looking for a particular item, it is hard not to be distracted by other things you find. I came across a large collection of Funeral Invitations. I had no idea such a thing existed until I came to work here.

It seems that Funeral Invitations came about in the 17th century, and acted mainly as an “admission ticket” since there would have been limited seating in both the church as well as the funeral feast which followed.

“Pallbearers were often assigned a number on the ticket to signify their position in carrying the coffin.”

In colonial America, the family of the deceased would send a pair of formal gloves to each person invited to the funeral. “This was because gloves were expensive, and if a person did not have appropriate gloves to wear to a funeral, he or she might choose not to attend. If the budget was limited, only one glove might be sent, as a way to lessen the expense.” “Gloves were commonly given to attendees because it was believed they would keep the spirit of the deceased from entering the body of the living.”

In New Amsterdam (New York) Dutch ‘inviters’ were often hired to extend an invitation to attend the funeral to those they visited. In Philadelphia, the same people were called ‘warners’ and often delivered a bottle of wine and gloves, as well as two dead-cakes (cookies meant to be kept as a memento of the deceased that were not meant to be eaten.) Another side custom was to give a silver spoon to anyone who helped nurse the dead in their last days. (These ‘coffin spoons’ were hung on cradles for infants to chew when they were teething).

By the 19th Century, engraved funeral invitations were being replaced by small, embossed memorial cards that were then sent out after the funeral as a keepsake. (We have both types of stationery in our collection.) Today, we call close family members to let them know of the loss and funeral arrangements and obituaries are announced in the paper.

KYGMC has obituaries dating from 1824 to the present- one of the largest collections in this area.

Caring for the dead was a family task. The family had to prepare the corpse, get the house ready for mourners and a funeral, gather provisions for a large meal and get together keepsakes or gifts. Coffins were made of walnut, poplar, cherry or mahogany wood, lined with simple muslin. There were no handles or padding added to the box. The term pallbearer “comes from the pall itself, which was the cloth laid over the coffin.” The coffin was usually hexagonal or six-sided. Today, rectangular caskets are more commonly used. “The term casket was another term for a jewel-box; a box that held something precious.”

Caring for our own dead began to change dramatically during the Civil War. Men were dying on the battlefield and had to be embalmed to preserve the body for its travels back home. During this time period, the family graveyard was moving towards the more park like settings of the local cemetery. Also, “the United States established a number of national cemeteries where members of the armed forces were and continue to be buried.” Morticians and funeral directors undertook the duty for the families and it became the normal way for families to take care of their dead.

When the deceased began to be buried in cemeteries that were not at the church, sleighs and wagons were used to transport deceased to burial sites. “Some of the earliest conveyances for corpses and coffins would have been drawn by horses, but the word (which likely came to U.S. via the French “herce”) came to refer to a frame like structure built above and around the coffin on which mourners could hang epitaphs. This frame resulted in the enclosed style we see in modern hearses. The “herce” eventually became two pieces: its framework was represented in the vehicle, and its tributary aspect was represented by a candelabra on the bier.” Eventually, the vehicle became a motorized hearse (1909), and the candelabra became a drape of flowers.

“In the Christian religion, the funeral procession was originally from the home of the deceased to the church because this was the only procession associated with burial.” It is essentially a parade of mourners following the deceased in a hearse, limousine and cars. No matter the conveyance, funeral processions have been greatly revered. As send offs go, the procession is a grand gesture of respect to those departing this world. President Lincoln’s funeral procession lasted four hours and included an estimated 120,000 marchers. Today, family and friends follow in cars. I have been in the first car after the hearse when my parents died. I saw cars pull over for us. I will never forget how deeply touching this gift was to me. I was numb from loss and don’t remember much of the service, but I do remember the kindness shown in that simple act. Not only is it polite to pull over, it ensures that the procession can move along and stay together.

Most states have some type of legislation governing the rules and procedures for having a procession as well as yielding to one. In Kentucky, the lead vehicle of a funeral procession must observe all traffic lights, but when the lead car goes through an intersection legally on green, the rest of the funeral procession can follow without stopping. For the motorists wanting to yield to the procession, they can reduce speed. But if there’s room and they want to stop they must move completely off the road so that other cars can pass by without leaving their lane of traffic. Cars traveling in the opposite direction of a procession may yield out of respect If they want. In many states, police officers can ticket drivers who cut through a funeral procession. Pulling over for a funeral procession is a very simple showing of respect for the life of another human being. It takes less than two minutes out of your day, but it says to the grieving family that somebody noticed their grief.

Like New Year’s resolutions, the Christmas spirit quickly fades as life returns to the old routine. With this pandemic, we have been given the chance to create a new normal, rather than allowing the old normal to take back control. As they say, life is a journey, not a destination. Make your journey from birth to death count. This year, make new experiences. Don’t ignore, worry about, or anticipate the future- it cheats you out of today. The world today is not always friendly. Respect people’s feelings. “Even if it doesn’t mean anything to you, it could mean everything to them.” We can choose to be kind to those in this world and those who have departed. It could be the start of healing for a new year. Besides- I know your momma taught you better!

