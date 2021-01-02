Ancient venue invites exploration

Roman stadium in France fascinates

Marjorie Appelman
The top row of the Nimes Amphitheatre provides an advantageous look at Nimes, France.

<p>An arcade of the Nimes Amphitheatre, once serving as a fortress, remains bricked.</p>

<p>Multiple passages in the NImes Amphitheatre in Nimes, France, allow spectators to easily access and depart from their seats.</p>

<p>The Nimes Amphitheatre in Nimes, France, has two levels of 60 arcades each.</p>

<p>A stage is constructed to host a concert within the Nimes Amphitheatre in NImes, France.</p>

<p>The Nimes Amphitheatre in Nimes, France, is largely considered to be one of the best-preserved Roman structures.</p>

Sunlight streamed through the darkened stone passageway, revealing the ground below our feet. An illuminated invitation to enter the arena.

Intrigued, my husband and I followed the stream up and around the stairs until the opening revealed the interior of the tremendous ancient Roman structure.

Oval in shape, the Nimes Amphitheatre in Nimes, France, stretches over 400 feet long and 300 feet wide. A series of 60 arcades accentuate each of its two levels.

Because of the 60 passageways leading into the arena, spectators could easily reach and later leave their seats without causing congestion. And regardless of the distance from the arena, the stepped seating allowed for advantageous views.

Considered to be among the best-preserved Roman structures, the arena has served a multitude of purposes over the years.

Built at the end of the first century AD, the amphitheatre hosted gladiator battles, wild animal hunts and bull fights.

In the sixth century, after the arcades were walled up, it became an effective fortress. Houses, shops, churches and a castle existed inside the protective walls for years.

In the late 1700s, Nimes began the process to restore the arena back to what we see today: a venue for concerts and festivals.

Once inside, my husband and I climbed to a nearby row, sat down and allowed the audio guides provided at the entrance to acquaint us with our surroundings. To take a few virtual steps back through history.

But we didn’t stay seated for long, as the impressive limestone amphitheatre begged to be appreciated from all vantage points.

From the top row, I couldn’t help but wonder: what will the next one thousand years bring to the Nimes Amphitheatre?

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)

