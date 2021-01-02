All I have to do is dream

Robert Roe

As a kid, I spent a lot of bedtime hours lying awake and worrying about what Winnie The Pooh calls “Spookables.” You know, ghouls, ghosts, goblins and the like.

One particular movie I watched alone on a Saturday afternoon was “The Zombies of Mora Tau.” From the end credits on, I spent most of my overnights focused on the bedroom door, waiting for the zombies to shuffle in.

When I graduated from high school, however, my sleep patterns became fairly consistent. Either I was sound asleep, or I was wide awake. No in-between. It’s like an on/off switch. A very, very annoying on/off switch. Yet while I can fall asleep within 10 seconds of closing my eyes (true story), I am not deprived of accompanying dreams.

Turns out that my dreams are some of the most common reported to folks in the psychology field. For example, I repeatedly dream that I am running through a parking lot, fruitlessly searching for my car. Apparently, that is a common theme. According to the Internet, this dream is symbolic of a lack of drive (Parking. Drive. On the nose much?) or motivation. In other words, you can’t muster the energy to move yourself forward.

Another recurring dream takes place at institutes of higher education. In my case, MCTC and Morehead State. In the dream, I’m trying to either find my Professor’s office or class, because I have failed to take my final exam (for which I am totally unprepared), putting my graduation in jeopardy.

Apparently, I share this dream with a lot of you. According to Rosalind Cartwright, director of the sleep disorder service at Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago, The Test is one of the more common dreams. Cartwright says “Wherever in the world children go to school and take tests, including far-off places like Nigeria, you’ll find exam nightmares.”

The Test Dream harkens back to Freudian times, when Sigmund concluded that the dreamers never failed tests in real life. Instead, Freud deduced, the tests are ones the dreamer had dreaded and then aced. In his words, “Don’t be afraid. No harm will come to you this time either.”

The last of the Big Three, as far as my REM cycle is concerned, is the House Dream. My version takes place in a former home, always haunted, and always three stories high.

The top floor is of ballroom design, with a simple wooden door at the farthest end. Yet, I have not opened the door, even though I have had this dream repeatedly. What does that mean?

From the best that I can tell from research, the haunted house part of the dream symbolizes unresolved issues. The focus of the dream is the attic, which involves dealing with memories in the past. The door can be either entering a new chapter in life or a symbol of moving on.

What is the takeaway? It depends on whether you believe in dream interpretations. As for myself, dream analysis is on a par with horoscopes and astrology – the viewer sees what they want to see, molding their personal narrative to fit the general scheme of the interpretation.

I choose not to overthink it. After all, as Freud once said, “Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.”

