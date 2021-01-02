A supplied well is useful and refreshing

“There is a time for everything and activity for every season under the heavens:” Ecclesiastes 3:1

Sometimes I feel the heavy weight of writer’s block. As I began this week’s devotional, I sensed that familiar feeling, and I thought that if I couldn’t quiet my spirit enough to write something, I would miss a chance to glorify my good Father. Ecclesiastes 3 kept coming to mind as I pondered this situation, however, I and remembered it’s my fellowship with Him and His word that He desires most.

Over this Christmas break from school, I’ve spent many days reading several books written by women deep in the work of God. Their journeys have been inspirational and challenging to my faith these past few days.

One of the authors, in particular, has such an understanding of God’s word and a heart to do His work. Her walk with Him is a real adventure, and her writing ability is an obvious gift. I’ve spent these days on break getting my spirit rejuvenated by others pushing me closer to Him. I realized I didn’t have writer’s block after all, but rather my mind had taken almost a “vacation” of sorts which is important. My season had changed over the break.

These days on break have been a time for me to take in, receive, pray, and read. Although I miss school and the routine that goes with it, I am truly thankful for days of rest and a change in season, no matter how small. I know these days of rest do so much good for my mind, body, and spirit.

A well that is bled dry is no longer good for anyone looking to draw water from it. The well that has a steady flow supplying it is useful and refreshing for all that visit it.

“A time to be silent and a time to speak,” Ecclesiastes 3:7

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.

