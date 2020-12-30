Cooking in 2020 has forever changed the way we break bread in and out of the kitchen.

The global pandemic facing the world has revealed unique at home circumstances to us all. Whether ordering delivery, to-go food, or simply learning how to cook, everyone is now eating more at home. As a chef, it has been a pivotal moment in the history of the world and my lifetime. But unlike previous periods of history when most food consumed was all about what knowledge you had and what your recipe tin had in it, we now have technology at our fingertips to help. Cooking tips, videos, and laughs are filling the internet, tv screens, and radio waves. And why not? Food gives us a sense of comfort and safety. The world around us is changing every day, but a bite of a family favorite or taste of our childhood offers us a sense of security.

When I am in the kitchen it is easy for me to forget about the problems existing in the world and focus on creating something to soothe our spirits or heighten our smiles. But at the beginning of all this chaos, it certainly wasn’t like this. We have all heard the rumors, truths, and panics of what sort of lockdown we would be facing. The empty shelves of our area stores are a perfect example. While stocking up at the local grocery for whatever was ahead, I realized how imperative having a well-stocked pantry through all of this would be.

Throughout this spring, summer, fall, and now winter we have all experienced canceled and rescheduled major life events, celebrations, funerals, births, the Olympics, March Madness, and yes the Kentucky Derby. For the first time since 1945, the Kentucky Derby took place outside of the regular May schedule. Not just Kentucky, but states and countries throughout the world pause for the most important two minutes in sports every May. The only previous rescheduling was due to World War II.

But this is why we must cook. This is why we must find comfort in gathering around the table together and breaking bread, talking, learning, and listening. It doesn’t matter if this is sitting with family, sitting six feet apart from friends, or having dinner at a zoom conference. Dialogue is a necessary communion we all must begin to take. This is a small step, but a necessary one that doesn’t happen enough despite what we have been telling ourselves.

I urge you to cook and find comfort in your food. Share that food with neighbors you’ve never spoken to. Share that food with someone you know doesn’t feel included enough. Share that food with someone who you know has a weight on their heart. Offer a bite to a family member who you know is desperately hungry for hope. Because we all need hope.

Today I have included some of my best bites of 2020 along with stocking up your pantry checklist for the ever-ready cook.

Good luck and enjoy!

Best Bites of 2020:

Stocking Up Check-list:

Remember, you don’t have to have all of the suggested items or all of the suggested items in each category. But more options of different styles of items such as pasta or rice will help keep meals from getting overy monotonous or boring.

Grains:

Pasta (spaghetti, egg noodles, elbow noodles, ramen noodles, linguine, angel hair, rigatoni, to name a few)

Rice (brown, white, long-grain)

Crackers (ritz, saltines, melba)

Bread (white, wheat, sour-dough, rhye)

Bread Crumbs (May be made from stale bread and run through the food processor or bought ahead)

Stocks:

Canned or boxed, these will help you create sauces, stews, and soups.

Vegetable, chicken, beef

Beans:

Dried or canned. Dried taste fresher but the convenience of canned food is wonderful as well.

Black bean, pinto, lintel, refried, baked beans, and many more.

Canned Fish:

tuna, sardines, salmon, anchovies

Cured Meats:

These items are the vital touch to many good dishes, but also may be used when cooking veggies, soups, and stews.

country ham, smoked salmon, salami

Eggs

Dairy or Dairy Substitute:

milk, condensed milk, heavy whipping cream, coconut milk, oat milk, almond milk, butter & or margarine- lasts longer stored in freezer

Frozen Fruit and Veggies

It’s not easy to always eat fruit and veggies like we need to, but it’s more important than ever to include. What do you cook with the most or enjoy the most? I prefer fresh, but frozen has more longevity and is a good option.

spinach, corn, peas, berries

Cheese:

Hard cheese will last longer than a month. Anything grated will have more longevity if stored in the freezer.

Parmesan, sharp cheddar, cream cheese, swiss

Oils and Vinegars:

olive oil, vegetable oil, coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, white vinegar, sherry vinegar, white vinegar, balsamic vinegar

Produce:

garlic, onions, shallots, scallions, potatoes and or sweet potatoes, carrots, cabbage, radish-will last longer if they soak in water and will firm up in ice water, ginger root-lasts longer stored in freezer, celery, lemons, limes

Spices:

If everything you have is old this is a great time to buy a few new staples and revitalize a meal.

bay leaves, chili powder, ground cinnamon, ground turmeric, ground cinnamon, ground coriander, ground cumin, ground curry, whole nutmeg, dried oregano, dried thyme, smoked or regular paprika, dried garlic powder, dried onion powder, dried dill, dried rosemary, red pepper flakes

Baking Essentials:

Iodized salt, Kosher salt, black pepper, white sugar, brown sugar, all purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, corn meal

Condiments:

hot sauce, mustard, worcestershire sauce, capers, peanut butter, mayonnaise, honey, jarred pimentos or vacious peppers, soy sauce, jams, jellies

Miscellaneous Staples

Nuts and dried fruit, chocolate chips, dried coconut, canned tomatoes, canned tomato paste, red wine, white wine, Bourbon

Recipes of 2020

Dandelion and Bacon Salad

(Yields four servings.)

1/2 pound bacon, diced

4 eggs, hard boiled

1/2 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup water

1 bunch scallions, including the green part, chopped

4 potatoes, cooked and diced

4 cups, young tender dandelion greens cut into two inch strips. Save dandelion flowers.

Cook the bacon until crisp. Remove bacon, crumble and put aside. Save drippings.

Separate egg yolks from the whites. Mash the yolks with the vinegar and water.

Add scallions to the saved bacon drippings. Cook on low and stir until tender.

Cut egg whites into strips. In a bowl combine the strips with the potatoes and dandelion greens. Pour hot dressing over all and toss. Sprinkle with reserved bacon and dandelion flowers. Serve at once.

Baba Ghanoush

Serves 4

two medium to large eggplant

3 chopped garlic cloves

Juice of one lemon

8-10 tablespoons tahini (sesame paste; can be found in major groceries in international section)

3 plus Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons kosher salt

Slice eggplant into long strips. Smother each strip with olive oil. The goal is to char or blacken the eggplant slightly before mixing additional ingredients. This can be achieved by placing directly over the flame of a gas stove, placing on coals, baking until almost burned, or throwing on the grill.

Once the effect has been reached, allow the eggplant to cool for thirty minutes. A lot of recipes will tell you to peel the skin off the eggplant flesh, but personally I love leaving it on. I enjoy the crispy bits of the skin as well as the small peaks of color within the beautiful dip.

Place eggplant into a food processor and puree. Add garlic and tahini until smooth. Mix lemon and salt to taste. If the mixture is too thick, add a tablespoon or two of water or olive oil.

Spoon into bowl, garnish, and serve at room temperature. If you actually have any left, it will stay good in the fridge for several days.

Chicken Fried Rice

2 Tbsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp vegetable oil (sunflower or canola will also work)

1 pound skinless boneless chicken breast (canned chicken will also work), dice

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup carrots, diced

4 green onions, diced

4 cloved garlic, minced

3 eggs, beaten

4 cups cooked rice, preferably leftover day old rice; Jasmine, Basmati, any white long grain rice is prefered but brown may also be used.

4 Tbsp soy sauce, preferably low sodium

2 jalapenos, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Using a large non-stick skillet on medium-high heat, add oils and chicken. Cook until done, most likely around five minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove chicken from the pan allowing juices and oil to remain in the pan. Place chicken on a separate plate and set aside.

Continue to use the oiled skillet garlic and cook for about 2 minutes., Add peas, carrots, green onion, and jalapeno to the pan. Save a little bit of the green onion and jalapeno for garnishing. Mix remaining veggies in the pan, stirring occasionally until the veggies are soft. This should probably take 3-5 minutes.

Push the veggies to one side of the pan and add the egg mix to the other side. Allow the egg to sit for a minute until firming slightly. Continue to cook the eggs and scramble them with a spatula or wooden spoon. After eggs are cooked mix them with veggies.

Add chicken and rice to the skillet. Drizzle soy sauce evenly throughout the pan. Slowly stir and combine ingredients. Cook for an additional 3-5 minutes, or until ingredients are reheated evenly. Add salt and pepper to taste. Best served hot but may also be frozen or refrigerated. Garnish with jalapeno or green onion.

Hot Brown Soup

The classic late-night snack and Kentucky signature dish, The Hot Brown, was invented in 1926 in Louisville at The Brown Hotel. It’s still served today for a very good reason, it is simply fantastic. If you’ve never had a true hot brown, today’s dish is a perfect place to start. Putting a fun twist on tradition, this is one of my favorite unique tastes of Bluegrass.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees/Serves 6

1 stick of butter

1 sweet onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

5 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 quart chicken broth (I prefer low sodium.)

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 cup shredded white cheese (American or something comparable.)

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup diced ham (Spiral, country, or deli will work.)

1 cup diced leftover turkey

6 slices of a baguette, toasted with butter

6-8 slices thick bacon, baked or fried, and crumbled

1/2 pint of cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

4 tablespoons fresh parsley

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Over medium-high heat, in a large pot, melt butter. Add garlic, onion and saute until onion is translucent and soft. Stir every few minutes. Will probably take about five minutes. Add celery salt and pepper to taste, and saute for about two more minutes, continuing to stir occasionally. Add flour and stir, mixing as thoroughly as you can throughout the butter mix. Don’t allow the mix to burn. Should take about one minute.

Add broth and heavy whipping cream. Turn heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, stir in cheese gradually until melted, saving some of the cheese to be used as a garnish. Add meat to the pot and cook for another five minutes.

Remove pot from heat. In a separate bowl, mix salt and pepper, parsley, bacon, and tomatoes. Best served immediately but may also be kept warm in a crockpot and served later. Regardless of serving one or six guests, pour soup into a bowl and top with baguette, cheddar, and tomato-bacon mix.

Salmon Croquettes

Always a big hit with my family. While my Grandmother always used canned salmon, I prefer fresh salmon. Both are easy to prepare and more than acceptable.

(If using fresh, wash it and pat it dry. Lay it on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet with the skin side down. Top with thinly sliced lemon and bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove from the oven and let it cool for ten minutes. Then cut into pieces, slip a spatula between fish and the skin and lift fish into a container that has a lid. Break salmon into tiny flaky pieces, cover and refrigerate. This can be done up to two days ahead.)

Note: Cracker Crumbs – It only takes a minute to slip 20 crackers into a plastic bag and crush them with the bottom of a drinking glass.

1 1/2 pounds salmon

one sliced lemon

10 crushed saltine, ritz, or club crackers (to go into patties)

1 egg

1 Tbsp grated onion

1 Tbsp horseradish sauce

2 Tbsp mayonnaise

2 Tbsp ranch dressing

1 tsp dill

1 tsp lemon juice

salt and pepper

20 crushed saltine, club, or ritz crackers to go into coating

Optional 1/2 cup Panko crumbs (light Japanese bread crumbs) or use five more crackers to go into coating.

2 Tbsp oil (for skillet)

Combine salmon, 20 crushed crackers and the next eight ingredients. For coating, combine additional crushed crackers and optional panko crumbs in a shallow dish. Form salmon into cakes about 2 1/2 inches in diameter. Cover each salmon croquette with crumb mixture. Turn burner to medium. Add oil to skillet and cook salmon croquettes for about five minutes, turn and cook for another five minutes. Cakes should be browned, and firm to the touch. Transfer to a platter. Garnish with lemon slices. May be served with a desired dipping sauce. As a kid we enjoyed tartar sauce and even just ketchup.

Emergency Cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

1 1/4 cup flour

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup milk (room temperature)

1/3 cup shortening

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 egg

2 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix all ingredients in a large bow. Spray no stick spray on a baking dish, cake pan, pie pan, muffin tin. Whatever you prefer for your presentation.

Cook for 25-30 minutes.

Cake will scoop out and be a little messy when done, but enjoy the flavor and don’t worry about perfection.

Seven Minute Topping, for Emergency Cake

3 Tbsp butter

5 Tbsp brown sugar

2 Tbsp cream (Use more if you need it to go a little farther.)

1/2 cup toasted coconut

Any nuts or you prefer, just toast first. (My favorites are pecan, walnut, almond or even pistachios. Dried fruit is also delicious. Try soaking it in some Bourbon for about ten minutes, or if you don’t have time, try soaking the fruit in Bourbon before topping the cake, or just add a Tbsp to your sauce while making.)

Heat ingredients in a saucepan on medium heat. Pour on top of cake after removing from oven,

May be served after cooked or served hot.

The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com) with a lot of help from her friends, family, and community.