Anticipation of trips yet to be

December 26, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Marjorie Appelman
The Ring of Kerry is a 111-mile circular route through County Kerry in southwestern Ireland.

The Ring of Kerry is a 111-mile circular route through County Kerry in southwestern Ireland.

<p>The Ring of Kerry, as a scenic drive, provides countless opportunities for spectacular views.</p>

The Ring of Kerry, as a scenic drive, provides countless opportunities for spectacular views.

<p>The Ring of Kerry is in County Kerry in southwestern Ireland.</p>

The Ring of Kerry is in County Kerry in southwestern Ireland.

<p>Sheep are common occupants of the Ring of Kerry.</p>

Sheep are common occupants of the Ring of Kerry.

<p>The Ring of Kerry provides countless opportunities for spectacular views.</p>

The Ring of Kerry provides countless opportunities for spectacular views.

Even before we sat down to our plate of scrambled eggs, baked beans, potatoes and sliced tomatoes, the conversations at the adjacent tables of the guesthouse spilled over in our direction.

Each of us at the Moorings Guesthouse in Portmagee, Ireland, were anxious to hear the same news: would the boat operators be able to make their runs to Skellig Michael? Or would the weather conditions prove to be too dangerous to make the trek that day?

For quite some time, my husband and I planned an excursion to Skellig Michael as part of our trip to Ireland. A UNESCO World Heritage Site and former monastery, the islands also provided a 2015 and 2017 filming location for the Star Wars movies. Specifically, Luke Skywalker’s unmistakable hideaway.

But the islands are difficult to access, we learned prior to our trip. Only a handful of outfitters travel the eight miles to the islands, and from only a few ports. And fewer than 200 people per day are permitted to visit, making those available spots on the boats even more elusive. And regardless of the extent of planning, the trips are ultimately at the mercy of the weather on the morning of.

Months before traveling, we secured reservations at a guesthouse at one of the ports on the Ring of Kerry, a 111-mile circular route through County Kerry in southwestern Ireland. And through numerous email exchanges, we confirmed and reconfirmed our boat reservations.

Prior to our arrival at the guesthouse, we spent the day slowly navigating the coastal contours of the drive, stopping numerous times to simply admire the setting. When we eventually checked into the guesthouse, we confirmed our boat reservations again with the receptionist.

At breakfast, though, when word eventually spread through the dining room that the excursions were leaving as planned, my husband and I already knew we wouldn’t be going.

I don’t really know the reason why, but over dinner the night before, our discussion led us to the decision to forgo the excursion. I can’t really pin down the reason. Perhaps it was the inclement weather: windy, overcast, rainy and cold. Perhaps the idea of the trip seemed more glamorous than the reality.

Instead, we’d devote the found time to the remarkable Ring of Kerry as we completed the circuit we’d started the day before. It wasn’t the wrong decision. It wasn’t necessarily the right one, either. It was simply that: a choice to take another route. Spend time in a different way.

I was recently reminded of that trip, because travel-wise, that’s what 2020 has been: a return to past trips. In the end, everything worked out, albeit not the way we planned.

My husband and I still look forward to future trips, when the time is right. In the meantime, we continue to embrace the planning. And the anticipation.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)

Trending Recipes