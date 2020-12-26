The Year 2020 In Review (finally)

Robert Roe

2020. How do you review one of the worst years in recent memory? “Train wreck” and “dumpster fire” have been used repeatedly to describe the past 365 days. But when you break it down to the nuts and bolts, how would you honestly assess the past year?

January. The usual. Counting down the days until Spring and hoping the White Death will not strike.

February. High school hoops and hope for an early thaw. Forget what the Puxhutawny pest predicts – I’ll bet my stake on the National Weather Service.

The rest of the year I’ll call Blarch, since that is when 2020 melded into one, big depressing glob. NCAA and High School Basketball seasons cut short. School Dramatic and Musical productions cancelled. The entire educational system

tossed into turmoil.

Businesses, Churches, Civic Groups and more were either shut down or curtailed due to Covid restrictions. Families were asked to, if humanly possible, stay at home and away from other people.

It looked like, for a moment, the entire country was going to shut down. And then a funny thing happened. Americans, as they always do, do what they do so well. To paraphrase Ian Malcolm in “Jurassic Park,” Americans will find a way.

I have always considered the U.S.A. to be a large, lumbering machine, slow to move and even slower to change. Was I ever wrong.

Aside from the expected hoarding of toilet paper, masks and disinfectant, the country turned on a dime and tackled the problems posed by the Global Pandemic head on.

The County and City worked with Health officials to develop plans to make residents as safe as possible. Of course, the Health Department had been preparing for this since the last health crisis we faced, giving us a template for how to make the best of a bad situation.

Schools took advantage of their technology and made it possible for students to learn at home. Distilleries went from producing alcohol to manufacturing antiseptics.

Professional sports adapted by offering shorter seasons and games set up in Covid-safe “bubbles.” Orchestras and choirs used technology to meld their melodies from the safety of their homes.

Businesses were able to continue functioning thanks to apps like “Zoom.” As a matter of fact, Governmental, Civic and other meetings allowed life to go on in what was termed the “New Normal.”

As usual, thanks to our city’s infrastructure in helping to ease the pain of Coronavirus, as well as you, Gentle Reader, for making the best of what has been (for most of us) an unprecedented situation.

With a vaccine in the hands of medical facilities across the country, it looks like there might be a light at the end of the tunnel that is not an oncoming train.

So, as we bid a less than fond farewell to 2020, we can look forward to the New Year with a feeling of hope and optimism. That, and the pride in working together to overcome a momentous challenge. That is worth celebrating any time of year.

