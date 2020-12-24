The Christmas Play: I experienced something wonderful

We lived in a coal mining community in Western Kentucky. It was mid-December in the early 1950s and one of the coldest Decembers on record. School was out for the holidays and the next two weeks should be just like I had always remembered. I would practice in the Christmas play at church, visit with my friends and ride our sleighs if we can get the right snow.

The Christmas play would be at the Baptist church where my family attended every Sunday. The church building was a large wooden frame building that set back off the gravel road atop of a slight rolling hill. Inside the church, a large Christmas tree stood in the back right corner and the piano set on the left side.

The only item on my Christmas list this year was a new bike. After all, I was already nine years old and most of my friends my age already had a bike. However, all of the children in the community knew not to expect much for Christmas this year. We would overhear our parents talk about the cutbacks at the coal mine and we could see the worry in their eyes as they talked about what they would do if the men were to get laid off.

Every afternoon at 3:30 we would meet at the church to rehearse the Christmas play. Over the years I had played most parts, a shepherd, and a wise man and now that I am taller and mature looking, I get to play Joseph. This year was going to be very special. The choir would sing various Christmas songs while the play was in progress. This made practice a little harder. The director, Janice Cartwright, would often shout,” timing is everything people let’s try it again.”

We lived less than a quarter of a mile from the church but the walks home seemed longer each night. The clear cold air would cut through my chest as I tried to breathe while walking fast. The experience would soon be forgotten after eating a hot supper and sitting by the fire listening to the radio until bedtime.

It was finally Christmas Eve and everyone in our house was in high spirits. Mother, dad, two sisters, one brother and I would all go to the church together for the Christmas play in which I played an important role. One other brother was serving in the army in Korea. I could tell mother worried about him a lot. We would hear on the news about how many men had been killed or captured and he was in our prayers daily. Dad was dressed in his best bib overalls and mother was wearing a new dress and a long coat with a fur collar.

All the way to the car my sisters would pull at my costume and tease me because it looked somewhat like a dress only with a hood. Mother stopped the girls from teasing me and we climbed in Dad’s ‘49 Plymouth. It had just started to snow and watching the snow falling in front of the headlights created an inner excitement in me. The flakes were the size of a quarter and they seem to be racing to the ground.

As we arrived at the church dad remembered something that he and my brother needed to go back home and do. It was always to check the heat or lights or something. No one questioned the need to go back home because we knew they were going back to put presents, nuts and fruit under the tree to stage the arrival of Santa Claus.

Back when we were younger dad would slip out during the play, go home put the presents under the tree, eat the cookies and make it back to the church to finish watching the performance.

We got out of the car at the rear of the church where I was to enter and meet with the other cast members in a room near the sanctuary. After final run-through of our lines, we gathered in the hall behind the Christmas tree. We watched the people make their way in and out of the pews visiting with family and friends while trying to find their seats.

Our pastor would get the activities started by going to the pulpit and thanking everyone involved, reading a scripture and saying a prayer. Once the choir started to sing, the lights would dim and we would take our places on the small stage in front of the pulpit. When two men pulled the makeshift curtain back, I could scarcely see the silhouette of my dad and brother as they made their way down the aisle to sit in the pew with the rest of the family. After I recited my lines the choir sang OH HOLY NIGHT, then one by one, after each wise man and shepherd would say their lines the choir would sing a Christmas Carol. From behind the bales of straw we would be prompted by our director, as she would whisper the lines just as we needed them.

As the choir sang the MESSIAH my role was to stand behind Mary, played by my cousin, Betty Cron, and look at the doll in the crib until the choir finished the song.

As Betty and I stood there looking into the doll’s face I began to think about the life the Baby lived. His short life on earth would be filled with love, compassion, and peace. He would teach and set examples as to how we were to live our lives. As the choir sang the Hallelujah chorus I started thinking about how this small baby would some day die. How they would put Him on a cross and the pain He would endure just for me. As the choir continued to sing KING OF KINGS, LORD OF LORDS, I could fill my chest tighten up as I tried to hold back the tears but was overcome. I knew I had experienced something wonderful that night.

We were all quiet during the ride home. Dad was trying to keep control of the car, as it would slip and slide on the new fallen snow. As we pulled into the driveway my sisters were encouraging me to go into the house first. I agreed that I would. As soon as I entered the living room I could see standing in front of the Christmas tree was a shiny red bicycle. It was a great looking bike. It wasn’t the kind with shock absorbers I had dreamed of but it would certainly do just fine. The whole family was smiling and patting me on the head and back. All I could think about was mother and dad and what they had sacrificed to give me this bike. I felt extremely happy but also felt that I was not worthy of such a fine gift.

I kept that bike for years and occasionally when I rode it I thought of the two gifts I received that Christmas Eve night and the ultimate sacrifice that was given for me and I am certain I will never be worthy of such a gift.