Lost in downtown (or, finding Mommy)

Somewhere between the last day of October (Halloween) and the forth Thursday in November (Thanksgiving), our world here in the midwest makes a major change in climate and also our mindsets. The days continue to become shorter and the temperature continues to go lower. Long gone are those very long days with very high temperatures. Bigger than that to me is that we greatly reduce our eagerness to be outdoors very much. So here is what from my youngest memory onward to my most recent past year. It is indoor time!

When I say indoor what I am saying is not only when we go to bed at night but also just about every minute of every day gets carried out inside where it has heat but even though it is daytime we still need electric light. We enter a 180-degree change from where we had spent the last half or the year. Of course, we all adjust to it and we carry out our days and move what has always seemed to be a time that lasted forever and move on. The question is just how we carry on. What happens to occupy ourselves and not hear the never-ending cry from children that “I’m bored” Sadly as adults we are saying this to ourselves as we listen to the children.

From Thanksgiving until Christmas I as a child spent a lot of time scanning and asking for things I saw in the new “wish books” that had arrived before Labor Day but not needed right away. Sears and Montgomery Ward sent us books every year and I faithfully wore them out as I turned the pages and wished. Therefore, for about a month those books helped. Now my mom loved to bake for Christmas. She would bake cookies on a continuous basis. She did so as she and dad would make gift boxes of cookies and some brown bread along with some peppermint sticks and a few gumdrops and deliver them to older folks who my mom referred to as shut-ins and she felt they should get some of the holiday spirit even if it was only a little. Of course, as mom made for the shut-ins Peg, Ben and I helped eat those cookies so they wouldn’t get stale maybe So mom spent many hours in the kitchen and to all of us we felt it was a great place for her to be. In addition, it gave the house a much different aroma than when we were cooking in the summer.

Now my dad and the rest of us spent many of the days stripping tobacco. It felt at the time as if we had been given a life sentence to this job. However, it did while away many hours and nobody complained they were bored, as my dad really didn’t want to hear this since he too would get bored. Every so often dad would bring up taking the crops to Ripley and bringing home some money as I guess this was to run the boredom away. The tobacco stripping went on until the end of the year or on into the first of the next year.

Like I have said, the nights were long and something had to be used to fill in the time. I know I have said on occasions that I was in that first generation of television in the home. Those early years most what was on during the day was delivered to us live and really was more boring than stripping tobacco in my opinion. In the afternoons, there were soap operas and again I didn’t like them. My mom refused to watch a second of them. She said why would she want to watch sad stories that had been made up to make her sad when there was more than enough in the world that was real for her to worry about. (My mom was a little opinionated.) Now in the beginning of television, there were only three channels and the shows were in black and white. However, never was there a shortage of programming to be seen in prime time.

Primetime was from eight P.M. until eleven P.M. During that span, there were many westerns, variety shows and sit-coms to choose from. I would try very hard to find the television program that was in the daily newspaper and go through what was scheduled before sister and brother had looked. Then I would promote some of the shows as if I thought they might want to choose another program. (Better safe than sorry.) Rarely was there any objections to what I wanted and I always felt that I had convinced them very well but it might have been they really wanted to watch those programs also. I grew up on television and probably I can still reel off what show followed which on any night in the week. Yes, it occupied my time very well.

Being the youngest of the siblings also had its advantages as if they were involved in any extracurricular activities I wanted to go and watch my sister and brother do just that. (They were and will always be my idols.) Peg was cheerleader and Ben was on the basketball team at Moscow. So when there was a ball game or a practice if dad was taking or picking up you know darn well I was with him. Game nights were a huge event. We would go to all the home games and the aways all over Clermont County and a few out of county games. Think about it for a moment. You have been home all week except for church on Sunday morning. Sure, I had been to school but must say it didn’t count until later in the winter. So going to the games was a huge event and I knew almost the entire student body, as I was sociable.

Now I am only covering the days and nights from Thanksgiving until the first of the year. To me it felt that we had a good bit to keep us from saying we were bored. Still and all, it seemed that each day of winter weather only drew us deeper into what I have always felt the gloomiest time in a year. Like I said there was good at being the youngest. I could latch onto whatever any or all of them were doing and then add that to whatever I was doing and fill my vacant time with so much more and in many cases more interesting than mine. We all know that one must be creative to not become bored. With that statement, I must admit that rarely was I. Remember to be creative.

