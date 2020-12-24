Lost in downtown (or, finding Mommy)

December 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

To a child, the world is a big, scary place. Even someplace as friendly and welcoming as downtown Maysville.

In my youth, shopping downtown was an adventure. Moore’s Toy Store on the corner of Market and Third (where Courika stands today), the basement floor of G.C. Murphy’s on the corner of Second and Market, where a wonderful selection of toys tempted toddlers, and Merz Brothers, where Santa held court on the third floor every Yuletide, offering gifts and holiday cheer to area youth.

Dog-earing pages for your preferred presents in the Sears or Penney’s Christmas catalogs could only go so far. It was always better to show Mom and Dad exactly what you wanted. After all, you didn’t want to ask for an action figure and get a Malibu Ken instead of the Six Million Dollar Man.

That sometimes proved to be a chore. The word around town is that if you can navigate Maysville, you can navigate anywhere. I found that out the hard way as a child.

One day my Mom went shopping downtown, with prepubescent me in tow. Somehow, we got separated in Merz Brothers and there I was, tiny, afraid and alone. And looking for my Mommy.

I stood on the sidewalk in front of Merz Brothers, trying to decide what to do. I was young but not stupid, so I tried retracing my steps. Following what I had learned from my Parents, I never crossed the street. If Mom had decided to visit Traxels or the New York Store, I would have been completely out of luck.

It may seem laughable, getting lost in one block. But everyone looks the same from the knees down, which was my field of vision at that age and size.

I backtracked my path, passing the Bank of Maysville, Gene’s Appliance Store and Vance’s Drug Store, making my way up Stanley Reed Court to Third Street. I could see our car on the other side of Third, but Mom was not there. So, the search continued.

I explored G.C. Murphy’s on the corner of Market and Second. The fabric department was downstairs, and since I knew Mom was quite gifted with a needle and thread, I thought she might be there, exploring dress patterns.

However, I had no such luck. Next, I tried all four floors of J.C. Penneys, to no avail. Back on the street, I made my umpteenth circuit through that half block of downtown Maysville (side note – it took me this long to shoehorn the word “umpteenth” into a column) when I saw the familiar leggings of my Mother.

It goes without saying that I stuck to her like glue for the rest of our shopping adventure. If I were writing a Hallmark movie I would have run into the open arms of my kneeling Mother, but even with my memory I cannot honestly recreate that tableau.

Suffice it to say I learned my lesson and did not let Mom out of my sight again.

Trending Recipes