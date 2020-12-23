Wayback Wednesday

Last spring life began to change as we know it. We all were forced to modify eating habits in a multitude of ways. Restaurants dealing with limited seating forced us all to alter how we eat. With clubs, coffee shops, private organizations, churches, synagogues, and other meeting places temporarily closing their doors. Society has been left with a loss of tables to gather. Thanksgiving gave us a different table and Christmas will be no different.

Ask anyone how they entertain guests and they will each have a different answer. For some it’s all about the food, others the ambiance or location, some the libations, and to many it’s all about the guest attending. For the first time, 2020 has forced us to rethink what entertaining means.

Entertaining goes beyond the budget, location, equipment, or facilities. The process of entertaining and hosting are a state of mind. It is about sharing yourself and what you have with those you care for, or those with whom you hope to develop a personal relationship. Our tables are smaller, but our level of thought and detail doesn’t have to be.

Despite the challenges of 2020, it has absolutely tickled me to see social media flooded with photos of my friends, family members, and neighbors kitchen and dining tables. Documentation like never before has literally brought us into each other’s homes in a way many of us would normally never share. Nothing about this year has been normal. It has left many of us wanting to share with each other. We are all hungry to see how everyone else is experiencing the holiday.

My husband Alex and I have certainly been cooking more than ever. For us sitting down at the table has always been about spending time together no matter where we are. Like most of my readers, by the time we sit down at the table, it’s extra nice when it can feel special. Special means different things to each of us. I found myself getting out tablecloths normally saved for extra events that only took place every few years. Family china reserved for weddings and funerals has made a star appearance on our table for ordinary weekday meals. Extra accessories were being placed into containers poured out of their container and into crystal bowls. Why not? What are we waiting for? If it makes you feel good, put it on the table.

Recently several readers have messaged me asking about place setting and the arrangement of cutlery specifically. Sitting down at the table can be just as intimidating as setting it. I still get nervous when I sit down at a table where the utensils outnumber those seated. But I promise it’s not as crazy as it looks. The silverware is placed in accordance with the order of the meal. The silverware is put in a particular spot to actually make it easier on the eater or host.

An example of a basic table, utensils are placed in order of use and never placed unless they are going to be used.

An example of an informal four-course dinner, the setting would accommodate a soup course, salad or first course, entree, and dessert. As long as you have a utensil for each course you are set. And it makes things easier if you just have to worry about the food, not if you have a salad fork or soup spoon.

Have fun with the setting and feel free to mix-and-match traditional with non-traditional, but remember it’s easier to understand the fork or spoon for each course if you work outside when setting the table. The fork on the farthest left will be for your salad and the next fork is for your main course. The main course fork is traditionally slightly larger because you usually need a larger fork for the meat course or heavier course.

When enjoying a meal with more than three courses, formal place settings can actually make the meal smoother and easier. But be careful not to overcrowd the table. The placement of utensils in this example would be dictated by a shellfish appetizer, first-course soup or fruit, fish course, entree, and salad. Beginning with the fork to the far outside of the plate, utensils include a fish fork, dinner fork, salad fork, service plate, service plate (napkin always placed on top of the charger or to the left of the forks or under the forks if space is tight), dinner knife, fish knife, soup or fruit spoon, oyster fork. A butter knife can be found to the upper left of the place setting on top of the butter plate. The small spreader is always placed on top of the plate with its handle to the right, and blade down.

The complexity of the meal can be delicious, but be careful not to overcrowd the table, if it’s easier to bring out additional silverware with each course, just do that.

Setting the table elevates the hard work to another level when we strive to orchestrate the setting to compliment the culinary effort. Not to mention it just feels good when you sit down at the table. Each setting is an opportunity, a chance to enhance every bite.

Today I have included a few of my favorite salad dressings. Remember you don’t have to put the dressing on the salad just yet. Place it in a glass or nontraditional bowl that compliments your setting and spacing. Make room for the courses, each one may be lovelier than the next!

Good luck and enjoy

Bourbon Berry and Mint Salad Dressing

(One of my favorite dressings to go on top of fresh fruit, with or without lettuce. I highly recommend including toasted pecans on top of your salad.)

½ cup of cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons bourbon

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

6 mint leaves finely chopped

Whisk ingredients together or shake in a mason jar. Toss with salad.

Rosemary Dijon Dressing

(A fabulous dressing for a chopped chicken breast salad. It coats and adds a good touch of flavor on a cold winter day.)

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary, or 1 teaspoon dried

½ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 clove minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix ingredients well. Add more salt or pepper. Taste before coating on salad just in case. Toss salad and serve.

Blue Cheese Dressing

(The yummy chunks of blue cheese and hints of garlic add fantastic texture and weight to light fresh greens and toasted croutons. I recommend making this ahead of time and allowing it to sit in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours.)

¾ cup sour cream

½ teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1/3 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

5 ounces blue cheese

Blend all ingredients, except mayo and blue cheese, in a food processor on low speed. Blend for two minutes or until well blended. Add mayo, and blend again on low until well blended. Add crumbled blue cheese. And mix by hand. This will allow the blue cheese to remain in yummy delicious chunks. Serve on salad or on the side. Refrigerate.

Poppy seed Dressing

1 ½ cups sugar

2 teaspoons dry mustard

2 teaspoons salt

2/3 cup vinegar

3 tablespoons onion juice

2 cups salad oil

3 tablespoons poppy seed

Mix sugar, mustard, salt, and vinegar. Add onion juice and stir in thoroughly. Use medium speed on the mixer. Add oil slowly, beating constantly, and continue to beat until thick. Add poppy seed and beat for a few minutes.l Store in a cool place or in the refrigerator, but not near the freezing section.

Herb Dressing (makes about ¾ cup)

1 small clove garlic, minced

10 fresh basil leaves, chopped

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon honey

2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar

½ cup olive oil

Blend the garlic, basil, mustard and honey into a paste. Add the rice vinegar and balsamic vinegar, mixing thoroughly. Then add the olive oil, slowly blending a little at a time.

Variations of this can be made.

Here are a few suggestions:

• Dill Dressing: Substitute 2 tablespoons chopped dill for the basil.

• Oregano Dressing: Substitute ½ tsp dried oregano for the basil.

• Parsley Dressing: Substitute 2 tablespoons chopped parsley for the basil.

• Shallot Dressing: Substitute ½ small shallot minced, for the garlic and omit the basil.

Carrot Ginger Dressing

1 large carrot

1-inch piece of fresh peeled ginger (about 1 teaspoon)

1 very small shallot

4 teaspoon unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon salt

½ cup safflower oil (can be substituted with sunflower or olive oil)

Puree carrot, ginger, and shallot in a food processor. Add the rice vinegar, honey, and salt. Blend thoroughly. Add safflower oil in two batches. Blend. Store in the refrigerator. Try over veggies, meats, or starch. Makes about one cup.

The article and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz Goldman (babzbites@gmail.com).