A walk among the dead

“Even in darkness light dawns for the upright, for those who are gracious and compassionate and righteous.” Psalm 112:4

“The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned.” Isaiah 9:2

“Don’t sell yourself short.” We are all probably familiar with this idiom that means to undervalue, underestimate, or underappreciate yourself. The phrase “short selling”, from which our idiom stems, originated in the stock market where rapid buying and selling showed a “lack of faith” in something. Selling something short, leaving out important, relevant information, discrediting or undervaluing milestones, and limiting potential with backwards thinking hamper the possibilities that lie ahead. Have we stopped to ask ourselves lately, in these times of trial, if we might be selling the Holy Spirit short?

Is it possible that we are robbing ourselves and others of the promised light in this present darkness by selling the work of Holy Spirit short in us? The Bible is alive and active. The words, lovingly preserved throughout the ages, are full of promise and hope and eternal joy. We have to know the words of God’s love letter in order for the Holy Spirit to breathe life and meaning into them. Before we can unleash the promises of God’s word, we have to know who it is that grants those promises and how He does it.

God works in our lives through the limitless, penetrating, and abiding Holy Spirit. Perhaps we limit the good works of the Holy Spirit because we don’t understand His power IS God’s power dwelling in us. Possibly this truth is too astonishing to grasp, thus we don’t tap into the holy power awaiting our claim. Maybe we don’ truly believe that ALL those promises are for EVERY believer. The reasons for selling the Holy Spirit and His work in us short could be numerous. The excuses for doing so, however, are not.

The Bible is packed full of verses promising power, joy, grace, hope, comfort, light, wisdom, and courage to the one who walks uprightly. The verse from Isaiah shows that we no longer walk in darkness because the Son, the light of the world, has come to light the way. We are told in Acts that the Holy Spirit, who enables joy despite circumstances, abides in us as Jesus, the one who sent the Spirit, sits on the throne. The verse below from 2 Chronicles states God is faithful to strengthen us who are committed to Him. Luke tells us that we have power over the enemy’s attacks.

Is anyone feeling attacked by the Devil lately? Have even the glimmer and joy that usually accompany such a triumphant season become dulled this year? Is the chief liar tearing at you hoping to bring dusk to your promised dawn? Rebuke the Devil. Send him and his lies back to hell. He has no power over you! Bind the liar and thief to his dark realm and unleash the power of God over your life.

We have the power of God alight within us, we need only harness it. We have the authority to bind and loose. We have the responsibility to understand the power we have over our environment. We aren’t helpless, hopeless, and lost rather we are redeemed, treasured, and called.

We are redeemed by the blood of our perfect sacrifice- Jesus. We are treasured, each soul precious. And we are called to understand the power and authority coursing through us because He abides in us. It’s times like this when the world needs to hear of the blessed babe born in Bethlehem, crucified on Calvary’s cross, risen from that tomb in Jerusalem, and ascended just outside of Bethany to the right hand of God to advocate for us.

If we know Jesus, we shouldn’t be living in bondage to the anxiety the grips the world. If we know the Holy Spirit’s power, we know the light that clings to Him and not the darkness that envelops the world. If we know the promises of God’s word, we know hope and we dare to trust even when we do not see.

Despite the changes that we shall see this year, one thing remains the same. Jesus came to seek the lost, to love you and me, and we have His power living in us to take hold of every promise and every blessing, if only we trust without doubting. Asking for understanding and the strength to believe and to hope is a beautiful thing to God. This demonstrates a belief and a reliance deeper than our shallow struggle. If we doubt this we need only read once more of the centurion.

“For the eyes of the Lord range throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to him.” 2 Chronicles 16:9

“I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven. I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions to overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing will harm you.” Luke 10:18-19

Great are the works of the Lord; they are pondered by all who delight in them.” Psalms 111:2

“The reason my Father loves me is that I lay down my life-only to take it up again. No one can take it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down and authority to take it up again. This command I have received from my Father.” John 10: 17-18

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the greatness of his government and peace there will be no end…” Isaiah 9:6-7

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.