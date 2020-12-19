A walk among the dead

Marjorie Appelman
There are two chapels located within the catacombs of St. Peter’s Cemetery in Salzburg, Austria.

<p>The catacombs of St. Peter’s Cemetery are set in the cliffs of Monchsberg in Salzburg, Austria.</p>

<p>St. Mary’s Chapel is located on the grounds of St. Peter’s Cemetery in Salzburg, Austria.</p>

<p>A dark and narrow passage runs through the catacombs of St. Peter’s Cemetery in Salzburg, Austria.</p>

<p>From a window in the catacombs, one is offered a picturesque view of St. Peter’s Cemetery in Salzburg, Austria.</p>

<p>Early Christians lived, and were buried, in the catacombs set into the Monchsberg cliffs of St. Peter’s Cemetery in Salzburg, Austria.</p>

Bronze and stone statuettes, wrought-iron lanterns secured atop ornate stands laced in ivy and simple traditional tombstones all marked the gravesites.

Fragrant rose bushes of brilliant reds and pinks, bright pansies and other blooming flowers blanketed the ground.

Outlining the alternating gravel and smooth-stone pathways, hydrangeas and azaleas bloomed among small green shrubs.

Outside the gate of St. Peter’s Cemetery, or Petersfriedhof, in Salzburg, Austria, my husband and I thought we’d just steal a glance at the grounds made famous by Captain and Maria Von Trapp and their family.

We thought wrong.

Instead, we took one step inside, and then another. Transfixed by the striking setting, we were ultimately compelled to enter.

Nestled inside the gates was St. Mary’s Chapel. And the door was open. Modest by most standards, it was beautiful in its simplicity. Rows of wooden chairs faced the altar, which was surrounded by stained-glass windows. Candles flickered before a statue of Mary.

Back outside, we followed the path beyond the crypts to the entrance of the catacombs.

Narrow and uneven, the passageways leading to the chapels and catacombs were dark and cool. But up ahead, sunshine streamed through a modest window.

The opening provided an advantageous view of the cemetery, which dates back to the 1600s and is the oldest in Salzburg.

Inside, near a chapel entrance, a small, typed sign warned: “Enter at your own risk.”

Although we didn’t feel as if we were in a perilous situation, my husband and I cautiously explored the dimly-lit chapels and catacombs. On the walls were faded paintings, and with some effort, I could barely make out some figures, as well as candles in shades of gold, yellow and brown.

On another portion of the wall, rows of arch-shaped catacombs were carved into the stone behind ancient-looking pillars that stretched precariously from the floor to the ceiling.

Once we walked as far as permitted, my husband and I reached a small balcony adjacent to a wooden bell tower. From here, we again enjoyed another advantageous view of the cemetery and some unexpected glimpses of Salzburg.

Not to mention an unexpected sense of gratitude for the unexpected experience.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)

