A walk among the dead

December 16, 2020
For months now, I have been talking to friends and family about the epic Bourbon marshmallows I enjoyed at a Christmas party years ago. These surprising treats made for a long-lasting impression despite the one-time appearance. But they were clearly the star of the evening’s food show.
The marshmallows came as a party favor for each guest, given to us in a small red and white striped bag. This was in addition to the homemade Bourbon marshmallows that were also on the grazing table and bar. Let’s just say a few marshmallows left the party in one piece. This party was easily seven years ago, but I haven’t stopped talking about them since. Yet, until this week I had still never made them. I hate that it is a holiday during a pandemic for me to finally ask my friend for the recipe. Sometimes when we haven’t made a food item before there is a daunting quality about them. Other times I have often thought I could find them in a store and cheat a little bit. But I still have never found a marshmallow quite like those delicious Bourbon marshmallows since.
Finally I messaged my friend asking for the recipe. This is a cooking and baking pal who never cuts corners. At times we have even driven each other crazy with our baking conquest because I have wanted to do things the faster way and she has pushed the precision. I wasn’t sure what I was getting into with this recipe attempt.
“I think I bought those,” she told me earlier this week. I was shocked, but also flooded with laughter. “Sounds like I pulled a good one on you.”
I am still laughing. I did not expect the sneakiness. But I still had never been able to find the marshmallows anywhere. After a little research, and a few inner debates about whether or not to order them online, I finally decided to give these little mushy rascals a try. Sometimes we are our own worst enemy. But I knew if I really liked them as much as I remembered, I’d want to be able to make these again and again not rely on an outside source.
They weren’t even a pinch as difficult as I had imagined. Today I have included this sneaky, not so sneaky recipe for Bourbon marshmallows. It does use corn syrup, which I don’t use often, but it’s a vital part of making marshmallows. However, this recipe does use two-thirds less than most traditional recipes. Corn syrup prevents the mallows from crystallizing and with the addition of bourbon, so it’s vital to the recipe’s success.
Also needed in the recipe is unflavored powdered gelatin. If you are a vegan, try agar, a substitute derived from seaweed.
Whatever your culinary preference, you will be surprised how easy these are. Some might even say the Bourbon marshmallows are a little relaxing during these oddly hectic holidays.
Good luck and enjoy!
Equipment needed for marshmallow making:
Mixer (Standing is easier than handheld because of the amount of time needed to mix.)
Candy thermometer
Bourbon Marshmallows
(Tip: Bourbon is my preference, but if you prefer you could use other liquors such as Amaretto, Grand Marnier, or any such added adult flavor. Use also use other flavor extracts like peppermint. You can swirl crushed peppermint candy into your marshmallows before you add them to the pan.)
3 envelopes unflavored gelatin
½ cup cold water
2 cups granulated white sugar
⅓ cup light corn syrup
½ cup Bourbon
3 large egg whites
¼ tsp salt
2 tsp vanilla extract
1 vanilla bean, halved and scraped
½ cup cornstarch
½ cup powdered sugar
Using a small bowl, comine the 3 envelopes of unflavored gelatin and 1/4 cup of the water. Mix and let stand. If you don’t have all other ingredients ready at this time, gather ingredients while letting gelatin stand. This will help make the process much easier.
In a small saucepan, combine 2 cups of sugar and the remaining water and warm it over a medium low heat. A minute later, add in ⅓ cup corn syrup and turn the heat up to medium-high. Bring the mixture to 240 degrees F.
While heating you can use the time to multitask another step. Using a stand mixer, mix the three egg whites and ¼ teaspoon salt on low until they are just a bit foamy. Turn the mixer off. Going back to the syrup, when the sugary syrup hits 240 degrees F, turn off the heat and add the following to the mix: ½ cup of bourbon and the gelatin mixture. While the gelatin melts, turn the stand mixer back on, this time to high, and start whipping those whites up. Once the whites have become fluffy and pillow-like, very slowly pour the syrup mixture into the mixer bowls. Take your time. You do not want to be splashed with boiling hot syrup.Add in the two teaspoons of vanilla extract and scraped vanilla bean seeds and whip it until the mixture is fluffy, stiff and the outside of the bowl is cool to the touch.
While that is going on, using a large mixing bowl, sift together ½ cup cornstarch and ½ cup powdered sugar. This is going to be the coating for the marshmallows.
Now heavily coat a baking sheet with some of the marshmallow coating. Leave no bare spots. Pour the fluffy marshmallow creme onto the baking sheet, using a spatula to even it out. Dust it with some of the coating and then let it sit for about 5 hours, uncovered.
Using a pizza cutter or oiled knife, dusted with some of the coating, cut the marshmallows into any shape or size you want. This is a great time to bust out some fun cookie cutters. Smaller is easier.
As you cut each strip, turn it to coat the cut ends with sugar, and as you cut each individual marshmallow, do the same. All the sides should be well coated and not sticky.
These can be made upto a week in advance and stored in an airtight container. Good luck on them lasting that long. They are delicious. You even can make a batch and then freeze them so you can enjoy your homemade bourbon treats all winter long. Just lay them out on a baking sheet and freeze for an hour. Then load them into heavy duty zip lock freezer bags. They’ll last 3-4 months, just long enough to get you through winter.
The photo and recipe used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com).