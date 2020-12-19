A COVID Christmas Carol

Robert was dead, to begin with. Dead as a doornail. What do you think? I’m working on a new, original Christmas tale. An authentic Christmas Carol, if you will (as long as you have not read Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol). If you have, consider this a respectful homage.
All kidding aside, given we are in the waning hours of the dumpster fire known as the year 2020, I thought I would make the Yuletide merry and bright by recalling some holiday favorites from our youth. Unfortunately, for public safety, COVID-19 restrictions came into play. And, being the year 2020, experience has taught us that what can go wrong will go wrong.
Starting with the story alluded to in my introduction, Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.” Because of the Government’s COVID-19 restrictions, the Ghosts sent by Marley, having come from the ethereal realm, had to self-quarantine for fourteen days, delaying their visit until sometime in the first week of January. Fezziwig’s party had to be cancelled, obviously. No figgy pudding and no wassail.
Don’t even get me started on Whoville. The Grinch is actually the only individual acting sensibly in this scenario: isolated atop Mount Crumpet, his trusty pup Max by his side…he was self-quarantining before it was fashionable! Sure, it would be helpful to have a Cardiologist on standby. After all, the Grinch’s heart grew three sizes, which cannot be healthy.
And to deflate the jolly out of an old elf, Santa was booted from Macy’s on “Miracle on 34th Street” for corporate espionage. It sounded like a scene out of James Bond. “Do you expect me to talk, Goldfinger?” “No, Mr. Claus, I expect you to get me a PlayStation 5!”
Rudolph had to be grounded, of course. Like some people who should know better, the Red-Nosed Reindeer wore his face mask below his nose. While that allowed his proboscis to shine so bright, it did not offer proper protection, so Rudy is, like a lot of his Christmas pals, in self-quarantine.
Charlie Brown’s Christmas became a more somber affair. Because, scraggly though it be, the Charlie Brown Christmas tree came from an old-growth forest, putting Lucy (h/t to Caroline), Linus and company in a miasma of ecological infractions.
Adding insult to injury, the Land of Misfit Toys was shut down by the Home Safety Council, the C.I.A. put the kibosh on Elf on a Shelf’s covert activities, and Yukon Cornelius was busted for prospecting on private property.
Down the street, the Little Drummer Boy was fined for violating the town’s noise ordinance. Heat Miser and Cold Miser are buried under a mountain of litigious paperwork from environmental groups.
And Halloweentown is still in the cleanup phase from Jack Skellington’s hijacking of Yuletide in “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Cultural appropriation charges are being lobbed from all sides. Sandy Claws is suing for damages for unlawful imprisonment by Oogie Boogie, to boot.
Meanwhile over at “A Christmas Story,” little Ralphie Parker was accused of discharging a weapon within the city limits. And you thought Scut Farkas was the bully.
Of course, with Burgermeister Meisterburger facing corruption charges, any hearings involving the defendants will have to wait until His Excellency’s competency hearing, providing the perfect ruination to a ruinous year. Getting a high school basketball season off the ground would be easier.
There you have it. With our usual Christmas favorites scuttled by the humbug of coronavirus, it’s comforting to know that at least one Christmas viewing tradition remains unspoiled and as uplifting as the day it was released: “Die Hard.”