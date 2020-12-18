Sexist, stupid or both?

An Op-Ed in the Wall Street Journal, of all places, has stirred the ire of the Twitterverse. And, for once, I agree with the “me too” mob.
The author of the opinion piece, Joseph Epstein, suggests President-Elect Joe Biden’s wife Jill drop the “Dr.” from her title because she is not a medical doctor. Whew. So many avenues to ridicule, so little time.
Epstein does not even attempt to hide the mockery and dismissal of Dr. Biden’s EED degree. “Madame First Lady—Mrs. Biden—Jill—kiddo: a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter. Any chance you might drop the ‘Dr.’ before your name?” Epstein begins. As a person who considers sarcasm a linguistic art form, I applaud the author’s style. It’s the substance of the column that irritates me.
I reserve my mocking tone for people who deserve it, like in the case of failed Presidential Candidate-turned Climate Savior John Kerry, who lacks the self-awareness to stop calling himself a “Political Scientist.” In other words, people who say or do things stupidly, therefore earning derision.
The future First Lady has done no such thing. To support his position, Epstein humble brags about his own educational pedigree, which includes a bachelor’s degree and an honorary Doctorate. Biden’s Ed.D., a Doctor of Education, was earned with the dissertation “Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students’ Needs.” Epstein suggests that the title Dr. Jill Biden “sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic.”
Honestly, I would have expected a broadside like that from the New York Times against Melania Trump, but not the Wall Street Journal against Jill Biden. Just as the petty sniping and nipping at the current First Lady’s fashionable heels should have been considered off-limits, so should Dr. Biden’s educational bona fides.
Biden worked hard for her Ed.D. Those of you who have presented a dissertation know that of which I speak. If I didn’t think it would be gawdy, I would wear my diplomas like necklaces everywhere I went. By the way, Dr. Biden also earned two master’s degrees, something else the erstwhile Mr. Epstein failed to do.
We are not yet at a time when a higher education is a given for all people. My sister and I were the first of our family to have had the privilege of going to college. Our Mother followed after that. Our nephew and his children were next. Four generations of my family getting degrees.
Our family is very proud of that accomplishment, and I have no problem sharing stories about the work that went into it. Sure, it might not meet Joseph Epstein’s exacting standards for educational exceptionalism, but if I were Jill Biden, I would have “Dr.” tattooed backwards on my forehead so I could read it in the mirror every morning to be reminded of how blessed I am.
I know the folks teaching classes or reaching scientific breakthroughs do not need me to fight their battles. But when you diminish one who did well in higher education, you diminish us all.
Epstein wrote in his Op-Ed, “A wise man once said that no one should call himself ‘Dr.’ unless he has delivered a child. Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc.” My reply, if I may be so bold, would be, simply, “Mr. Epstein, show me your Ed. D and master’s degrees and then we’ll talk.”