Come on in, the door’s unlocked

Back in a time when celebrations were large and crowds would gather in groups by the hundreds, I catered such celebrations and festivities.

A wedding of around 400 guests gathered together in Frankfort at the beautiful Castle & Key Distillery. After this year’s dramatic changes in the food industry and the entire world of large events, it’s difficult for me to even fathom that not so long ago I was not only in a room with so many people but the fact that I was also feeding all of them.

This event in particular sticks out in my mind, not only because of the dramatic differences between then and now, but mostly because it was certainly one of my more challenging events. The ceremony was held in a beautiful garden, appetizers, and drinks held in a different location next to a lovely creek bed, and dinner held in another location, stunningly redone distillery building. The entire location had a rich history but had only in recent years been renovated and still were in the process of redoing much of the property.

Despite the aesthetic updates, my on location kitchen space, or closet as it appeared, turned out to not have any of the refrigeration, stove, or sink access I had originally been promised. I was lucky I had learned about this at least a week before the wedding, and not the day before. Thankfully, I had my trusty food truck.

That little buggy has somehow gotten me everywhere. Her four wheels have curved the hills and hollers of this beautiful state in such a patient and loving way. I am still in awe that she got me to each location safely every time. I certainly had my doubts and pushed the limits in more than a few narrow spots.

With my food truck ready to rock and roll on location, a large tent set up with tables for prep, plating, and clean up grills situated outside of the perimeter, I was ready to feed the world. But sometimes we make plans and God laughs. This was certainly one of those days.

I had utilized a prep location outside of Frankfort for preparing as much of the food as I possibly could, then the plan was to transport food with catering equipment to Castle & Key to finish the prep and plating with my full staff.

One of the key items I was preparing was potatoes. A highlight of dinner would be a martini glass mashed potato buffet, with all the fixins’ to load your glass up. Each guest could pick from scallions, bacon, sour cream, infused butters, and other delicious accouterments for their mashed potato filled martini glass.

The morning, kicked off with my realization that the wrong mashed potatoes had been delivered. I prefer to make mashed potatoes with Yukon Gold. Not only are they my favorite fluffy starchy texture in a potato, but the peel is also so thin you can leave it on and everyone is ok with it. Most don’t even notice it. Most other potatoes you have to peel. Peeling potatoes for four hundred? If I could skip this step I would. But here I was, and here were these potatoes. So I boiled them, and boiled them, and started peeling. I got so behind my mother and a dear family friend came and helped me peel. Somehow we peeled them all, I still don’t know how, but another step was waiting. We hadn’t mashed them.

Enough time had passed and I was pushing it already, I had to load up and hit the road. More prep awaited and a staff of 20 were meeting me on location. And just as I was almost to my exit I hit a bump in the road. Literally. A flat tire on my back driver’s side tire.

The next 12 hours were insane. After arriving late, nothing went as planned. But thanks to the incredible folks who worked with me we pulled it off. The guests and hosts never even knew there had been a few hurdles until days after the ceremony. They never realized potatoes were being whipped and mashed and stirred and remedied up until the last second each large pan was taken out to the buffet line. I still am in shock that it all came together. There was magic in the air. Or at least until I found out I had to come back to Frankfort no later than 5:30 a.m. to load and move the food truck. But that is a story for another day.

To top it off, on the way to the event, I heard a sudden thud and realized my front, passenger side tire had popped. Although the flat tire wasn’t avoidable, the great mashed potato fiasco was. I will always check my potato bases before attempting mashed potatoes ever again. Who knows when I will be cooking for 400 again, but mashed potatoes have a monthly appearance in my kitchen.

Today, I have included my favorite mashed potato recipe. There are so many extra touches you can add, but this is a no-fail that I start with and add too. I’ve also included a few tips for testy taters. Sometimes it’s the items that are the simplest we can make the hardest if we aren’t careful.

Good luck and enjoy!

Mashed Potato Tips:

— Use Yukon Gold. The consistency is superb to others and you can leave the peels on.

— Don’t start off with hot water. Boil potatoes in cold water. This will help them cook evenly. Otherwise, the outside will over cook and the inside won’t cook enough. Cover while boiling and reduce to a simmer if you have issues with your potatoes falling apart. Remember, unwanted lumps in potatoes come from undercooked potatoes. If you cook the potato evenly and thoroughly this will help avoid them.

— Salt water you cook potatoes in, think of it as a seasoning, but don’t add too much salt. Potatoes suck in the salt, but you can always add more salt later. You can’t take it out. If you put too much salt in them, add more potatoes or more liquid.

— Boil potatoes in large pieces. If they are too small they will get too wet. The less water in the final product, the fluffier the product. Leaving the skin on, like you are able to do when you use Yukon Gold potatoes, helps shield them. If you use another kind of potato it’s ok, boiling them with the skin on will make them easier to peel.

— Drain and dry potatoes after evenly boiling. If they are watery at all put them back in the hot pot you boiled them in, without the water in the pot. Heat on low heat until the potatoes turn white. This means they are ready.

— Use the best tool for mixing and mashing potatoes. Many cooks prefer a food mill or ricer. When cooking at home, I enjoy the simplicity of my mixer. But for large groups, a ricer really makes the difference. This tool also helps avoid lumps.

— Add the fat to the potatoes before adding any liquids. Meaning, add butter before milk. This simple step ensures the texture is firm and helps the taters avoid becoming like glue. Add cold butter not melted butter. This will help distribute the fats more evenly. Heat milk up before adding as to not cool potatoes off. Take your time adding. It’s a lot for the taters to take in all at once. If boiling your milk, try adding some garlic or rosemary, or any aromatics that you love flavored in your potato. Just strain before adding.

— Don’t stop tasting. It’s a rough job, but this is the only way to ensure the right levels of salt and fat.

— Reheating potatoes? Make sure to stir in more warm milk or cream, or throw some butter on them. This will help loosen them up.

Butter with Mashed Potatoes

(These extra butter basic mashed potatoes are my favorite. Add any additional fixins to them, but this basic formula does not fail every time.)

4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 Tbsp Kosher salt, plus more according to cooks taste buds

1 ½ sticks butter, no salt butter preferably, have extra on hand

Fresh ground pepper, according to cooks taste buds

Place potatoes in a large pot. Pour in cold water so that potatoes are covered completely. Add salt and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce to a simmer. Continue until potatoes are cooked but not falling apart. This usually takes about 25 minutes.

Drain potatoes. If making ahead, save some of the liquid to add to potatoes later. Return to the warm empty pot and set on low heat. Stir for about one minute.

Either put cooked potatoes in a mixer or pass through a ricer. Mix thoroughly adding butter and anything additional you would like to add in addition to salt and pepper.

Place in a casserole dish with a few pats of butter on top. Place in the oven at 375 for about 20 minutes. Serve immediately or place in the oven and serve within 3-4 hours of making.

The recipes and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com)