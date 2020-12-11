Barcelona’s Las Ramblas: A memorable experience

Fresh flowers are available for purchase along Barcelona’s Las Ramblas. Margie Appelman

<p>Fresh fruit is available for purchase at the Mercat de Sant Josep la Boqueria in Barcelona, Spain.</p> <p>Margie Appelman</p>

<p>The Mercat de Sant Josep de la Boqueria (Boqueria Market), featuring fresh foods, is located on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain.</p> <p>Margie Appelman</p>

<p>Barcelona’s Las Ramblas is a pedestrian street lined with artisans and other vendors</p> <p>Margie Appelman</p>

<p>Fresh seafood is a highlight of the Mercat de Sant Josep la Boqueria on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain.</p> <p>Margie Appelman</p>

<p>Colorful candies and treats are available for purchase along Barcelona’s Las Ramblas.</p> <p>Margie Appelman</p>

Her face twisted, the woman behind the counter gripped the head of a fish in one hand. With the other, she brushed a stainless steel scaler along the side of the foot-long silver fish. Small specks of scales flew into the air before landing on the cutting board or clinging to the surface of her blue latex gloves.

Packed in fine chips of ice, a variety of fresh fish and other seafood lined the cooler in front of her. Some of the catch still moving.

Nearby, cured pork legs clamped at the ankles remained poised for carving. Fresh eggs rested in baskets packed with straw. Freshly-cut fruit cubes filled clear plastic cups topped with colorful forks. And vegetables, fresh nuts, candies and cakes spilled over the sides of their respective containers.

After passing through a few rows of the Mercat de Sant Josep la Boqueria, my husband and I were effectively overwhelmed. In a good sense.

For the locals, the Boqueria Market would be the place to pick up groceries for dinner. For us travelers, the market represented only a portion of a memorable experience provided by Barcelona’s Las Ramblas.

A pedestrian street that stretches to just under a mile in length, Las Ramblas was bustling. Spirited.

Upon emerging from the market, we joined the other travelers traversing the tree-lined pathway toward the waterfront. Flower stands brimmed with fresh-cut blooms in red, yellow, purple. Sunflowers, daisies, roses.

Artists sketched caricatures much to the amusement of their subjects. And street performers entertained the young and the old.

Cafes and restaurants offered alfresco dining, and souvenir stands featured postcards, keychains, and other Barcelona-themed paraphernalia for purchase.

Existing harmoniously alongside each other, the various entities of Las Ramblas created for us an overwhelmingly spirited, memorable experience.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])

