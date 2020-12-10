Search [Google] and ye shall find

December 10, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

It is not enough that the world has had to endure the trials and tribulations of the year 2020. Cap it off with Google’s release of the top search terms for the year (so we don’t forget what a dumpster fire it has been).

One of the top queries on the popular search engine was “Why,” as in “Why is the virus called Covid-19,” “Why can’t I sleep due to Covid-related stress,” and “Why do we have to social distance?”

According to Google, “insomnia” has been a popular search across the world this year. Closer to home, Americans maxed out their bandwidth looking for “election results,” “stimulus checks,” “Iran,” “stock market” and “murder hornet.”

Personally, my searches were more to the point, as in, “Why have there been no protests and riots since the November 3rd election of Joe Biden as President – Coincidence?” Sure, I was tilting a little in the Tin Foil Hat crowd’s direction, but I was honestly curious.

It will come as no surprise to report the answers to that question revolved around fear of more unrest in the event of a Trump win, including the Washington Post headline, “Fear of violence ahead of Election Day,” and the Vox header, “The risk of violence and protests on Election Day.” But Biden won, so the torches and pitchforks could be put away until the next time a Republican is elected to the top spot.

Any day now, the Labor Department should release figures regarding a spike in the jobless rates among the paid protester and rioter demographic. If you do not believe it happens, then you probably also think the Graveyard Constituency leans to the right.

Back to the Google report, a lot of Americans searched for ways to occupy their time during the on and off self-quarantines we’ve been subjected to since March. Some people wanted to learn how to make Sourdough Bread, while others asked for the best method to cut men’s hair at home. The amorous among us wanted to know how to date during a Global Pandemic, while the Arts and Culture crowd looked for “virtual field trips” and “virtual museum tours.”

Leading the list of people Googled was President-Elect Joe Biden. Rounding out the top five were North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, Wisconsin shooting victim Jacob Blake and race car driver Ryan Newman. Celebrity searches included actor Tom Hanks who, along with his wife, dealt with the Rona earlier this year, and former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January.

My searches were a little more eclectic, including the Turkish ruins of Gobekli Tepe, history’s best strategies to avoid being buried alive, miracle berries and the Glomar response.

One I did not bother Googling was “Why is Donald Trump still tilting at windmills via the Judicial System instead of aiding the President-Elect of the United States of America in the peaceful transition of power?”

I know the answer. We all know the answer.

