Centuries of gratitude expressed

A multi-colored marble floor accents the nave of the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute in Venice, Italy.
The Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute is located near the entrance of the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy.
The altar of the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute in Venice, Italy, is carved from marble and features a painting of the Madonna and Child
A statue of Venice native San Gerolamo stands in front of Luca Giordano’s Assumption of Our Lady at the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute.
It’s not only a church, it’s a monumental expression of gratitude.
Requested by the government, the construction of the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute was commissioned to honor the Virgin Mary for her intercession in bringing to an end the plague that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of citizens of Venice, Italy, in the early 1600s.
Located near the entrance of the Grand Canal, the Catholic church was designed by Baldassare Longhena, who devoted a half-century of his life to the structure and passed before it was formally consecrated.
Its form is ever-present.
From a water taxi in the canal, the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute catches one’s eye. From the bell tower of the Basilica di San Marco, it commands one’s attention. From the sidewalks and bridges, the imposing structure intrigues and invites one to appreciate it more closely.
Outside, the octagonal stone design features over 100 statues. Saints and angels grace the facade. A series of buttresses, disc-shaped bases adorned with statues, encircle the prominent dome.
Inside, its vast openness makes the initial impression. A multi-colored marble floor with tiles arranged to create a repetition of circles that ultimately meet in the center beneath the dome helps to facilitate that impression. Six chapels, three to each side, lead to the altar directly ahead.
True to its devotion to Our Lady, the altar provides an impressive tribute to Mary, whose figure is centered between two other marble statues. On her right is a beautiful female form representing Venice, while on her left is a statue representing the plague. This figure is facing outward, as if departing. Encased below the statue is a painting of the Madonna and Child.
Throughout the church, other forms of artwork pay tribute to Mary. Luca Giordano’s The Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple is featured prominently, as is Giordano’s Assumption of Our Lady in two of the chapels.
Commonly known as Salute, the church hosts a Festa della Madonna della Salute, or the Feast of Our Lady of Health, each November. This year, the celebration was extended to other churches in Venice in order to allow for proper distancing.
The expression of gratitude continues.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)